Sinclair Plans to Sell Tribune’s New York, Chicago, San Diego TV Stations to Comply With FCC Ownership Limits

Cynthia Littleton

Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group plans to sell Tribune Media’s TV stations in New York and Chicago to comply with FCC ownership limits if the $3.9 billion Sinclair-Tribune merger is approved by the FCC and Justice Department.

Sinclair disclosed the plan to divest WPIX-TV New York and WGN-TV Chicago in a lengthy FCC filing Wednesday. The decision to offload stations in the nation’s No. 1 and No. 3 TV markets is a surprise, given that those are among the most lucrative and high-profile markets in the country. It’s understood that Fox Television Stations has been talking to Sinclair about buying several stations in other markets where Sinclair will face divestitures to comply with existing FCC regulations. But it’s unlikely that Fox could buy WPIX or WGN given that Fox already owns two stations in both markets.

Sinclair also said in the filing that it plans to sell Tribune’s KSWB-TV in San Diego.

