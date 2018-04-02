Sinclair Responds to Promo Critics, Says Fake News Warnings ‘Serve No Political Agenda’

Sinclair Broadcast Group is battling back against mounting criticism of its company-wide directive for news anchors at its stations to warn viewers about the prevalence of unsubstantiated news reports spread via social media.

Sinclair earlier this year initiated a policy of having anchors at its 170-plus TV stations around the country read the same warning about bias in news and false reports being “extremely dangerous to our democracy.” That has drawn fire from critics who say Sinclair is using its broad reach in local news to buttress President Donald Trump’s frequent attacks on mainstream newsgathering outlets that have done tough reporting on his administration.

Sinclair maintains that the warnings from anchors are designed to warn viewers about the scourge of made-up news stories and partisan-skewed information that spreads via social media. The influence of fake news has been a hot topic in political and cultural circles and is a key component of investigations in Washington about Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Sinclair’s efforts have received new scrutiny in the past few days after the website Deadspin assembled a short video showing anchors at dozens of Sinclair stations reciting the same fake news warning word for word. The Sinclair script does not mention President Trump by name. The Deadspin video generated heat on social media during the weekend, prompting retweets with critical commentary from TV personalities such as Jimmy Kimmel.

In a statement Monday, Sinclair insisted that the anchor promotional effort was motivated by polls showing deep distrust among the public of mainstream news coverage.

“The promos served no political agenda, and represented nothing more than an effort to differentiate our award-winning news programming from other, less reliable sources of information,” Sinclair stated.

Scott Livingston, Sinclair’s senior VP of news, reiterated that the message is meant to reinforce the traditional objectivity of local TV news. The promotional scripts invite viewers to contact the station if they feel its reporting betrays any political bias or with other concerns.

“We aren’t sure of the motivation for the criticism, but find it curious that we would be attacked for asking our news people to remind their audiences that unsubstantiated stories exist on social media, which result in an ill-informed public with potentially dangerous consequences,” Livingston said in a statement provided by Sinclair. “It is ironic that we would be attacked for messages promoting our journalistic initiative for fair and objective reporting, and for specifically asking the public to hold our newsrooms accountable. Our local stations keep our audiences’ trust by staying focused on fact-based reporting and clearly identifying commentary.”

