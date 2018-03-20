Sinbad Joins Fox Pilot ‘Rel’

Sinbad has been cast in Fox comedy pilot “Rel.”

The standup comic will play the Nat, the father of the protagonist played by star and co-creator Lil Rel Howery. Nat is described as seeming to care more about his reputation in the community than he does about the happiness of his sons. “Rel,” from writer, executive producer and star Howery, as well as writers and executive producers Kevin Barnett and Josh Rabinowitz, executive producer and showrunner Mike Scully, and executive producer Jerrod Carmichael, is a multi-camera comedy inspired by Howery’s life.

Sinbad is represented by CAA and attorney Henry Root at Lapidus, Root & Sacharow, LLP. The casting marks a potential return to series television for the standup comedian, known for roles on “A Different World” and “Good Burger,” as well as the films “Necessary Roughness,” “Houseguest,” “First Kid,” and “Jingle All the Way.”

Bernard David Jones, formerly of ABC comedy “The Mayor,” has also been cast in a Fox pilot, Lee Daniels’ single-camera comedy “Our People.” Jones will play the male lead of Able opposite Beth Behrs.

Based on the Endemol Shine Israeli format “Nevsu: A Young Multi-Cultural Couple,” the project follows Abel, a man from a bombastic African family who doesn’t have a word in their native language for “privacy,” and his fiancee Jenny, who hails from a mid-western family, as they try to build a normal life together.

“Our People” received a put pilot commitment at the network in September. Vali Chandrasekaran will write in addition to executive producing. Daniels will also executive produce via his Lee Daniels Entertainment banner, with Yossi Vassa, Shai Ben-Atar and Liat Shavit, Pam Williams, and Marc Velez also executive producing Both Chandrasekaran and Daniels are currently set up under overall deals at 20th Century Fox TV, which will produce. Trent O’Donnell is set to direct the pilot.

Jones is represented by APA and Primary Wave.