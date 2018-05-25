Simon Pegg, Nick Frost Pact With Up-and-Coming Writers on YA Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ray Burmiston

Stolen Picture, the production company founded by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, has launched a new drama initiative to work with up-and-coming writers on young-adult projects, with two series already in development.

The first project from the Righta Incubator initiative, “We Never Sleep,” is a detective comedy-thriller that will tackle bullying, justice, morality, mental health and post-Brexit small-town life. “Chemistry,” the second project, is a fast-paced genre hybrid that will pose questions about what it means to be human as the show follows protagonists on the run for their survival.

Pegg and Frost formed London-based Stolen Picture with former Fox Searchlight and Bad Wolf executive Miles Ketley last year. There has been keen interest in the new indie banner’s projects, given the founders’ loyal following and string of film and TV hits.

Horror comedy movie “Slaughterhouse Rulez” is in production, and half-hour paranormal investigator comedy “Truth Seekers” is in development. “Time and again, we’ve found that our projects – be they comedy, horror, sci-fi or straight drama – are speaking to YA audiences and so we wanted to ensure that authentic YA voices were at the heart of these projects,” Ketley said.

Related

Righta Incubator currently boasts five writers. BAFTA-nominated Olly Cambridge, who created BBC Three short=form comedy “Pls Like,” and Gemma Copping, who has worked on British soaps “Eastenders” and “Holby City,” are on board, as is playwright and writer Phoebe Éclair-Powell, whose credits include Sky series “Tin Star.” Comedian Ellliot Steel and Faryal Velmi, who has written for Channel 4 drama “Ackley Bridge,” are also involved.

The incubator is supported by Sony, which backs Stolen Picture and is moving more heavily into the YA space, recently signing a deal with Komixx. The Stolen Picture initiative will span TV, film, VR, games, and graphic novels. The five members of the incubator are on a retainer and get co-ownership of the projects they work on.

“The IP-rights incubator seemed to be a smart and commercially fair way of engaging this incredibly talented team to find a common voice in this space and create something truly unique for audiences across multiple platforms,” Ketley said.

The writers will work with Stolen Picture’s creative directors, James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders, who will showrun the projects. Jane Langford, a script consultant and former Sony international development director, and Stolen Picture’s development producer, Emma Bell, will manage the incubator.

Popular on Variety

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    Emilia Clarke Thinks 'Game of Thrones' Creators Will Make 'Star Wars' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in

    Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'

More TV

  • Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Stolen

    Simon Pegg, Nick Frost Pact With Up-and-Coming Writers on YA Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    Stolen Picture, the production company founded by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, has launched a new drama initiative to work with up-and-coming writers on young-adult projects, with two series already in development. The first project from the Righta Incubator initiative, “We Never Sleep,” is a detective comedy-thriller that will tackle bullying, justice, morality, mental health and […]

  • Mar Coll Talks Patriarchy, the New

    Movistar +’s First Woman Director, Mar Coll, Talks Patriarchy, the New Spain

    Stolen Picture, the production company founded by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, has launched a new drama initiative to work with up-and-coming writers on young-adult projects, with two series already in development. The first project from the Righta Incubator initiative, “We Never Sleep,” is a detective comedy-thriller that will tackle bullying, justice, morality, mental health and […]

  • 'Homicide: Life on the Street' Cast

    'Homicide: Life on the Street' Cast Reunites at Paley Center

    Stolen Picture, the production company founded by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, has launched a new drama initiative to work with up-and-coming writers on young-adult projects, with two series already in development. The first project from the Righta Incubator initiative, “We Never Sleep,” is a detective comedy-thriller that will tackle bullying, justice, morality, mental health and […]

  • Jason Bateman Jeffrey Tambor Arrested Development

    Emmy Season Faces #MeToo for the First Time

    Stolen Picture, the production company founded by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, has launched a new drama initiative to work with up-and-coming writers on young-adult projects, with two series already in development. The first project from the Righta Incubator initiative, “We Never Sleep,” is a detective comedy-thriller that will tackle bullying, justice, morality, mental health and […]

  • David Cross Arrested Development

    David Cross Addresses 'Arrested Development' Cast Interview: 'I Will Apologize to Jessica'

    Stolen Picture, the production company founded by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, has launched a new drama initiative to work with up-and-coming writers on young-adult projects, with two series already in development. The first project from the Righta Incubator initiative, “We Never Sleep,” is a detective comedy-thriller that will tackle bullying, justice, morality, mental health and […]

  • Queer Eye Netflix

    TV News Roundup: 'Queer Eye' Season 2 Sets Netflix Premiere Date

    Stolen Picture, the production company founded by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, has launched a new drama initiative to work with up-and-coming writers on young-adult projects, with two series already in development. The first project from the Righta Incubator initiative, “We Never Sleep,” is a detective comedy-thriller that will tackle bullying, justice, morality, mental health and […]

  • Hair

    'Hair' Set as NBC's Next Live Musical

    Stolen Picture, the production company founded by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, has launched a new drama initiative to work with up-and-coming writers on young-adult projects, with two series already in development. The first project from the Righta Incubator initiative, “We Never Sleep,” is a detective comedy-thriller that will tackle bullying, justice, morality, mental health and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad