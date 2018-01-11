TV News Roundup: ‘Silicon Valley’ Sets Season 5 Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, HBO revealed the trailer for season five of “Silicon Valley,” and Michael J. Fox will guest star on “Designated Survivor.”

DATES

HBO has revealed that “Silicon Valley” will premiere its fifth season on March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The cast for the upcoming season includes Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, and Kumail Nanjiani. The Emmy-winning show follows a group of tech savvy people who struggle to handle success. Watch the trailer below.

CASTING

Actor and activist Michael J. Fox will appear in upcoming episodes of the ABC show “Designated Survivor.” Fox will play an attorney hired by the President’s Cabinet for five episodes. The drama also stars Kiefer Sutherland and Maggie Q. The second season returns on Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

SPECIALS

Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas will narrate a new racing docuseries on Amazon Prime Video called “GRAND PRIX Driver.” The show will give viewers an inside look into the world of Formula 1 and the motor racing McLaren team. All four episodes of the series will be available for Prime members to watch on Feb. 9.

DEVELOPMENT

Paramount Network has partnered with Sony Pictures to develop an anthology series called “Accused,” based on the BAFTA and International Emmy-winning UK version of the show. Each episode of “Accused” will follow different characters as they find out if they will receive a guilty verdict for a crime. The executive producers for the scripted series are Greg Lipstone, Nina Lederman, and Erin Gunn. Paramount Network, formerly known as Spike TV, will launch Jan. 18.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

BET announced Wednesday that talent executive Natasha Desruisseaux will be the new vice president of talent relations for the network. Desruisseaux will oversee all talent relations and work with the music and original programming departments for series and specials.

Bravo promoted Zoe Rogovin to vice president of development for the network. Since joining Bravo in 2012, Rogovin has helped develop “The Real Housewives of Dallas,” Emmy-winning, docuseries “The Singles Project,” and the recently premiered “To Rome for Love.”