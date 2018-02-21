‘Silicon Valley’ Drops First Trailer for T.J. Miller-less Season 5 (Watch)

“Silicon Valley” is back for season five, with the Pied Piper gang is once again butting heads with Hooli’s Gavin Belson.

In the trailer for the new season, released Tuesday, Richard Hendricks, played by star Thomas Middleditch, wakes up in the hospital and sets out on a new journey for his tech company, hiring 50 new employees, where once again he must prove himself to be a capable CEO. Pied Piper is still facing off against Silicon Valley giant Belson, who is constantly trying to destroy the start-up and eliminate his competition.

The HBO show, which also features Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Suzanne Cryer and Jimmy O. Yang, will return March 25.

This will be the first season without T.J. Miller as Erlich Bachman, who ended season four by traveling to Tibet with Belson for a visit to a monastery.

“The producers of Silicon Valley and T.J. Miller have mutually agreed that T.J. will not return for season 5,” HBO said in a May statement announcing the decision to write off his character. “In Erlich Bachman, T.J. has brought to life an unforgettable character, and while his presence on the show will be missed, we appreciate his contribution and look forward to future collaborations.”