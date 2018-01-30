‘Shut Eye’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Hulu

Hulu has canceled the drama series “Shut Eye” after two seasons.

Series star Jeffrey Donovan shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Enjoyed Shut Eye. But all good things must end. I’m grateful to Hulu and Sony. They were great places to work at. Onward and upward.”

The series starred Donovan as Charlie Haverford who, along with his wife Linda (KaDee Strickland), run a chain of fortune-telling parlors, one of which occupies a room in their Los Angeles home. A lot of their time is spent chafing at the oversight of the Marks family, a Roma clan that strictly enforces its dominion over all the fortune-telling places within a large section of the city. But Charlie’s world view is thrown into chaos when he starts experiencing visions that may or may not be real.

John Shiban took over as showrunner on Season 2, serving as an executive producer alongside Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, and series creator Les Bohem. Sony Pictures Television Studios produced.

The streaming service also recently canceled the Hugh Laurie-led drama “Chance” after two seasons, and has ordered an adaptation of “Catch-22” to series. Back in September, Hulu took home a record Emmy haul thanks to the series adaptation of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The company also ended 2017 with more than 17 million U.S. subscribers for its subscription on-demand and live TV packages.