Showtime Renews ‘The Circus,’ Alex Wagner Joins as Co-Host

Cynthia Littleton

A unit still from the production of THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE GREATEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH (Season 1, Episode 12). - Photo: Cam Glendenning/Courtesy of SHOWTIMEPictured:Alex Wagner watches Bernie Sanders speak to supporters at a campaign event in Wisconsin on March 30, 2016.
Showtime has renewed political docu-series “The Circus” for a third year, with CBS News anchor Alex Wagner stepping in as co-host to replace Mark Halperin, who was axed from the show amid sexual harrasment allegations.

“Circus” will return with new episodes on April 15, and will have another batch of episodes in the fall focusing on the mid-term elections. John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon will return as hosts of the series that aims to offer an insiders view of the political process in Washington and elsewhere.

“ ‘The Circus’ has established itself as a primary source of insightful, comprehensive analysis during major political events,” said David Nevins, president-CEO of Showtime. “In these pivotal and turbulent times, we’re so thrilled to have Alex Wagner joining John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon to provide access and context to the personalities and events behind the week’s news.”

Wagner at present is co-anchor of “CBS This Morning: Saturday.” She’s also a contributing editor for the Atlantic and host of the magazine’s news and public affairs podcast “Radio Atlantic.”

Halperin was dropped as a host and executive producer of “The Circus” in October after multiple women came forward with accusations of sexual harassment against the veteran journalist, some dating back more than a decade.

Heilemann, McKinnon, Banks Tarver, and Ken Druckerman are executive producers of “The Circus.”

