Showtime Names Stephen Espinoza President, Sports and Event Programming

Showtime has promoted Stephen Espinoza to president of sports and event programming. In his new role, he will continue to develop and execute the overall strategy of the group, reporting to Showtime president and CEO David Nevins.

“Simply stated, Stephen is the heavyweight champion of his profession,” said Nevins. “He is an innovator, equal parts thoughtful and tenacious, who has turned Showtime boxing into the market leader, while also driving excellence in our documentaries and sports series.”

Espinoza joined Showtime in 2011, and has led the premium cabler’s boxing and other original sports programming, sports documentary series, and pay-per-view efforts. Under his leadership, Showtime produced 33 world championship fights and 71 live bouts, twice as many as any other media outlet. Showtime has 12 world title fights planned for the first six months of 2018.

Espinoza helped set up Showtime’s deal with Floyd Mayweather in 2013, a relationship that has led to seven fights with the boxer, including the two most watched pay-per-view events in television history — Mayweather-Pacquiao in May 2015 and Mayweather-McGregor in August 2017.

Before joining Showtime, Espinoza was a partner in the law firm Ziffren Brittenham LLP, where he specialized in representing athletes and sports personalities, including boxers Oscar De La Hoya and Mike Tyson.