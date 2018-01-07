Showtime Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Billions’ and ‘The Affair,’ Releases Trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Patrick Melrose’

Showtime announced the premiere dates and released trailers for several shows during their session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday.

Season 3 of “Billions” will launch on Showtime on March 25 at 10 p.m. The new season finds Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) in a world that has shifted on its axis. Both men are still determined to destroy the other, but must also battle for their own survival amid new forces and powerful enemies. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) Chuck’s wife and Axe’s performance coach, is all in for both of them, an uneasy and dangerous position for her, and one that ultimately puts her to a decision that could alter the direction of her life irrevocably.

The cast also includes Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon and Jeffrey DeMunn. Clancy Brown guest stars this season as Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat, the new Attorney General The series is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Watch the first trailer below.

The second season of “I’m Dying Up Here” will premiere on May 6 at 10 p.m., while the fourth season of “The Affair” will launch on June 17 at 9 p.m.

“I’m Dying Up Here” explores the lives of a group of stand up comedians in 1970s Los Angeles. They are mentored by Goldie (Melissa Leo), a brassy comedy club owner who rules over her business with an iron fist, but nurtures her comedians with tough love. The cast also includes Ari Graynor, Clark Duke, Michael Angarano, RJ Cyler, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin, Al Madrigal, and Jake Lacy. It is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by William Knoedelseder. The 10-episode second season goes into production this month in Los Angeles. The series is executive produced by David Flebotte, Jim Carrey, Michael Aguilar and Christina Wayne, with Cindy Chupack and Adam Davidson joining as executive producers on Season 2.

Season 4 of “The Affair” finds Noah (Dominic West), Helen (Maura Tierney), Alison (Ruth Wilson) and Cole (Joshua Jackson) in their own orbits, alienated from each other, spinning further and further away from where they all began. Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind for good. Sanaa Lathan joins the series as Jenelle, the tough-as-nails principal of the charter school where Noah teaches. Ramon Rodriguez stars as Ben, a Marine veteran now employed by the VHA and Alison’s new love interest. Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi (In Treatment) created the series. Treem, also the showrunner, and Levi serve as executive producers. Jessica Rhoades is also an executive produce on season four.

Showtime also released the first trailer for “Patrick Melrose” starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Set to debut later this year, the series is based on the acclaimed Patrick Melrose series of semi-autobiographical novels written by Edward St. Aubyn. This five-part limited series tracks the protagonist’s journey from a deeply traumatic childhood through adult substance abuse and, ultimately, toward recovery.

The series also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Hugo Weaving, Anna Madeley, Blythe Danner, Allison Williams, Pip Torrens, Jessica Raine, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Holliday Grainger, Indira Varma, and Celia Imrie. Each episode, devoted to one of the five novels, is written for television by David Nicholls and directed by Edward Berger. Michael Jackson, Rachael Horovitz, Cumberbatch, Adam Ackland, and Helen Flint will executive produce.

The series is a co-production between Showtime and Sky Atlantic.

Finally, Showtime announced that they will air documentaries on the New York Times and whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

Produced by Pulse Films, “XY Chelsea” follows Manning, whose 35-year sentence in an all-male maximum security prison was commuted by President Obama in 2017. Shot over two years, the film picks up on the day in May when she leaves prison and follows her through her journey of discovery, while also examining her place in the conversation on national security and the fight of the transgender community for rights and visibility.

The documentary was directed by Tim Travers Hawkins and produced by Pulse Films in association with First Look Media’s Topic Studios, Field of Vision and British Film Institute. Thomas Benski, Julia Nottingham and Lucas Ochoa of Pulse Films are producers. Laura Poitras, Mary Burke, Michael Bloom, Adam Pincus, Charlotte Cook, Sharon Chang, Blaine Vess, and Christos V. Konstantakopoulos serve as executive producers.

The multi-part Times documentary series “The Fourth Estate” explores the process and progress of The New York Times and its journalists in covering the Trump administration. Produced and directed by Liz Garbus, the project chronicles the major issues facing journalism today. It is produced by RadicalMedia for Showtime with Jenny Carchman and Justin Wilkes serving as producers.