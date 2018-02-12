Showtime Pilot ‘Ball Street’ Adds Regina Hall, Casey Wilson, Paul Scheer

The upcoming Showtime pilot “Ball Street” is rounding out its cast.

The premium cabler has set five actors to star alongside leads Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells. Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, Kurt Braunohler, and Eugene Cordero will all join the pilot with Casey Wilson set in a guest role.

The pilot begins on October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday – one of the worst stock market crashes in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who or what caused it. It follows the story of how a bunch of fearless underdogs took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street. Among the intrepid traders who make up the group led by Cheadle’s character are Dawn (Hall), the no-nonsense head of trading and the only woman on the team, along with Keith (Scheer) and Ronnie (Cordero). Braunohler appears as Ty Daverman, a vice president at Morgan Stanley. Wilson will play Tiff, the girlfriend of Rannell’s character Blair. She will recur should the project go to series.

In addition to the blockbuster film “Girls Trip,” Hall’s credits include “The Best Man” and “Think Like a Man.” Scheer has recurred on “Veep,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Wet Hot American Summer,” and “Children’s Hospital,” among others. In addition to his stand-up work, Braunohler’s credits include “Bunk,” “Lady Dynamite,” “Deadbeat,” and “Horrible People.” Cordero has recurred on “House of Lies” with Cheadle, along with “Grace & Frankie,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” and “The Good Place.” Wilson’s television credits include “Happy Endings,” “Marry Me,” “The Hotwives,” and “One Mississippi,” with film roles including “Gone Girl” and “Julie & Julia.”

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will direct and executive produce the pilot, which was created by David Caspe and Jordan Cahan, who will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Production on the pilot is scheduled to begin next week. The project is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television Studios.