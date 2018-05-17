Showtime Orders ‘City on a Hill’ Starring Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge to Series

Showtime has ordered the drama “City on a Hill” to series.

The series was created by Chuck MacLean and based on an original idea by Ben Affleck. It is set in the early 1990s in Boston, a time when the city was rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm. But then it all changed in what was called the “Boston Miracle.” In this fictional account, driving that change is assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge), who comes from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rhodes (Kevin Bacon). Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston.

It also stars Jonathan Tucker, Mark O’Brien, Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks, Amanda Clayton, Kevin Chapman, Jere Shea, and Kevin Dunn. Showtime has ordered a 12-episode first season and slated the show for a 2019 debut.

“’City on a Hill’ has the veneer of a classic Boston cops-and-robbers drama, but actually dives head first into challenging the very institutions it depicts,” said David Nevins, president and CEO of Showtime. “In reality, the series is a penetrating look at the larger criminal justice system and those who operate within it, with mesmerizing performances by Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge anchoring the suspense.”

“City on a Hill” is executive produced by Affleck, Matt Damon, and Jennifer Todd for Pearl Street Films. MacLean wrote the pilot and executive produces. Michael Cuesta, who directed the pilots for “Homeland” and “Dexter,” serves as executive producer and directed the pilot. James Mangoldwill also serve as executive producer. Bacon will serve as co-executive producer.