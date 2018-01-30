Showtime Cancels Andrew Dice Clay Series

Showtime has canceled Andrew Dice Clay’s comedy series “Dice.”

The semi-autobiographical series chronicled Andrew Dice Clay, starring as himself, as he tried to live his life while trapped in the skin of “The Diceman.”

Hailing from Fox 21 Television Studios, “Dice” was created by Scot Armstrong (“Old School,” “The Hangover Part II”). Clay served as an executive producer, along with Armstrong, Sean Furst, Bryan Furst, Bruce Rubenstein, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. Kevin Corrigan also stars with Clay. Guest stars included Natasha Leggero, Lorraine Bracco, Adrien Brody, Michael Rapaport, Wayne Newton, Criss Angel and Rita Rudner.

Season two of the series, which premiered last year, averaged 823,000 viewers per episode across multiple platforms.

In his review of the first season for Variety, Brian Lowry wrote, While “Dice” appears to have been pitched as a sort-of variation on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the comparison pretty much ends there. Nor is the show helped by the fact that it happens to arrive days after George Lopez and David Hasselhoff were each trotted out in similar vehicles, which makes the star-playing-himself formula seem less edgy than merely lazy, as if the actors don’t want to worry about bothering to remember character names too.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of the cancellation.