Shonda Rhimes on Move From ABC to Netflix: ‘It’s Not as if We’re Going Anywhere’

Shonda Rhimes addressed concerns about the future of her ABC shows in light of her deal with Netflix during the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Monday.

“I think there’s a misconception,” Rhimes said at the panel for the “Grey’s Anatomy” firehouse spinoff. “We’re already at Netflix and we’re on ABC. Our deal with Netflix already began. It’s not like we’re going to pack our bags and take some boxes and march some place else at a set time. We’re here. We have five shows at ABC. We’re developing another. We’re really happy where we are…It’s not as if we’re going anywhere. It’s like saying I have five kids and I’m going to leave and go someplace else. It’s not as if there’s a separation date or something.”

Those five shows are: “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” as well as the upcoming “Grey’s” spinoff and the upcoming legal drama “For the People.”

It was announced in August that Rhimes and her production company, Shondaland, would exit ABC Studios after 15 years for a multi-year deal with Netflix. Rhimes made it clear early on that she would remain involved with her current slate of ABC shows. “Scandal,” for example, is going into the last portion of its final season, with Rhimes said to be penning multiple episodes.

ABC president Channing Dungey also addressed Rhimes’ new deal during her executive session at the press tour earlier in the day.

“Over time there have been people saying how are they going to survive without Aaron Spelling, how are they going to survive without Steven Bochco, how are they going to survive without J.J. Abrams,” Dungey said. “Now they’re saying how are they going to survive without Shonda Rhimes. The great thing is there’s always new talent that emerges. This is going to give them an opportunity to step into the spotlight even more.”