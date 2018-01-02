Netflix Renews Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ for Season 2

Netflix has given a second season order to the half-hour series “She’s Gotta Have It,” based on the 1986 movie that launched Spike Lee as a filmmaker.

Lee announced the renewal on New Year’s Day through an Instagram video. Lee and his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, thanked fans for supporting the show in a brief New Year’s Day video message. “Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Spike Lee said.

The series produced by Netflix has been picked up for eight episodes. Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage are executive producers.

The series stars DeWanda Wise as the central character of Nola Darling, a Brooklyn artist who happily juggles romantic relationships with three very different men. Cleo Anthony, Anthony Ramos and Lyriq Bent co-star.

The 10 episodes of “She’s Gotta Have It” Season 1 premiered on Nov. 23. Spike Lee directed all 10 episodes.