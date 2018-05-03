You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

IFC Orders Sketch Comedy Series ‘Sherman’s Showcase’

Cynthia Littleton

Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

IFC has given a series pickup to a sketch comedy “Sherman’s Showcase” from writers Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle and John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co.

The series is a spoof of 1970s and ’80s musical variety shows with Salahuddin playing host Sherman McDaniel. The show will feature faux clips of bands and comedians from various decades. RadicalMedia is also producing. IFC has ordered eight episodes.

“People think of us as comedy guys, when in fact we’re really just frustrated rap-singers that never got signed to Murder Inc.,” Salahuddin and Riddle said in a statement. “But now we finally have a platform for all the songs that were ever rejected in our career.”

Salahuddin and Riddle are “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” alums who were known for their “Slow Jam the News” and “History of Rap” segments on the “Tonight Show” host’s former NBC series. The pair created and star in of the Comedy Central series “South Side.” Salahuddin also is a regular on Netflix’s “GLOW,” while Riddle is a regular on the NBC comedy “Marlon” and drama “Rise.”

“When Bashir and Diallo brought us such a fully formed concept, universe and tone from the first pitch, we knew this was going to be a special show for IFC,” said IFC president Jennifer Caserta. “We’re incredibly excited that they brought Radical and Get Lifted into the mix from the start because music is integral to this show’s dynamite DNA.”

Salahuddin, Riddle, Legend, RadicalMedia’s Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet and Get Lifted’s Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius are executive producers of “Sherman’s Showcase.”

(Pictured: Salahuddin, Riddle)

