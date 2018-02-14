TV Ratings: Shaun White’s Gold Medal Win Drives Pyeongchang Olympics High

Shaun White’s gold medal win in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe event of the 2018 Winter Olympics helped the Games set a new high in the Nielsen ratings.

From 10 p.m-10:15 p.m., which included White’s win and pairs figure skating, NBC and NBC Sports coverage of the Pyeongchang Olympics delivered a 19.6 rating in metered market households. That is the highest peak for the 2018 Olympics thus far. Overall, Tuesday night’s primetime coverage on NBC and NBC Sports averaged a 15.2, up slightly from the 14.5 that the first Tuesday coverage from the 2014 Sochi Olympics drew. However, the Sochi Olympics aired only on NBC.

In the Nielsen fast national ratings, which are not time zone adjusted, Tuesday’s Olympics coverage on just NBC drew a 5.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 20.1 million viewers. That does not include West Coast viewership, NBC Sports coverage, or those who streamed the Games on NBC’s digital platforms. Total audience delivery data will be available later today.

Again, very few originals aired against the Olympics on the other broadcast networks, with CBS and Fox airing only repeats.

On ABC, the premiere of “The Bachelor Winter Games” drew just a 0.8 and 3 million viewers. A new episode of “20/20” drew a 0.4 and 2.2 million viewers at 10.

On The CW, a new episode of “Black Lightning” (0.5, 1.8 million) sank to a new low.