TV News Roundup: ‘Sharp Objects’ Sets HBO Premiere Date

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All

In today’s roundup, HBO announced the premiere date for “Sharp Objects” while Lady Antebellum will make their Red Rocks debut at SeriesFest. 

DATES
The eight-episode limited drama series Sharp Objects will debut Sunday, July 8 at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on HBO. The series is based on Gillian Flynn’s bestselling novel of the same name. The show stars Amy Adams as reporter Camille Preaker, who returns to her small hometown to cover the murder of a preteen girl and the disappearance of another. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, she finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely.

NBC announced the network’s newest iteration of “Deal or No Deal” with original host Howie Mandel will be taped at Universal Orlando Resort. CNBC’s “Deal or No Deal” will consist of 30 original one-hour episodes and will join the network’s primetime lineup in fourth quarter 2018. Guests of Universal Orlando Resort  will have the opportunity to be part of the studio audience and experience the high energy and excitement of the high stakes game show.

FESTIVALS

International television festival SeriesFest announced the seven-time Grammy Award-winning trio, Lady Antebellum, will make their Red Rocks Amphitheatre debut as the Centerpiece Performance at the festival on Monday, June 25. The festival will kick off with a screening of Paramount Network’s new original scripted series, “Yellowstone,” starring Academy-Award winner Kevin Costner. The festival will take place June 22-27 in Denver, Colo.

PRESENTATIONS

Digital Content International (DCI) and NordicWorld have announced the unveiling of several new short form scripted series by New Form Entertainment as part of next week’s LA Screenings. The new series include “Shitty Boyfriends” (co-produced by Lisa Kudrow, Sandra Oh, Melissa Hunter),“Dr. Havoc’s Diary” (Flula Borg, Grace Helbig) and “Lost Generation” (Katie Findley, Calum Worthy).

More TV

  • Roseanne Upfronts

    5 Takeaways From ABC's Upfront

    In today’s roundup, HBO announced the premiere date for “Sharp Objects” while Lady Antebellum will make their Red Rocks debut at SeriesFest.  DATES The eight-episode limited drama series “Sharp Objects” will debut Sunday, July 8 at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on HBO. The series is based on Gillian Flynn’s bestselling novel of the same name. The show […]

  • 'Sharp Objects' Gets HBO Premiere Date

    TV News Roundup: 'Sharp Objects' Sets HBO Premiere Date

    In today’s roundup, HBO announced the premiere date for “Sharp Objects” while Lady Antebellum will make their Red Rocks debut at SeriesFest.  DATES The eight-episode limited drama series “Sharp Objects” will debut Sunday, July 8 at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on HBO. The series is based on Gillian Flynn’s bestselling novel of the same name. The show […]

  • Leslie MoonvesThe Simon Wiesenthal Center 2018

    Moonves vs. Redstone: CBS' Nuclear Option Limits the Next Moves for Both Sides

    In today’s roundup, HBO announced the premiere date for “Sharp Objects” while Lady Antebellum will make their Red Rocks debut at SeriesFest.  DATES The eight-episode limited drama series “Sharp Objects” will debut Sunday, July 8 at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on HBO. The series is based on Gillian Flynn’s bestselling novel of the same name. The show […]

  • JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - "Jimmy Kimmel

    Jimmy Kimmel's Best Jokes From ABC's Upfront: Shonda Rhimes to 'Inhumans'

    In today’s roundup, HBO announced the premiere date for “Sharp Objects” while Lady Antebellum will make their Red Rocks debut at SeriesFest.  DATES The eight-episode limited drama series “Sharp Objects” will debut Sunday, July 8 at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on HBO. The series is based on Gillian Flynn’s bestselling novel of the same name. The show […]

  • viacom logo

    Viacom Lays Off 100 Staffers in Streamlining Effort

    In today’s roundup, HBO announced the premiere date for “Sharp Objects” while Lady Antebellum will make their Red Rocks debut at SeriesFest.  DATES The eight-episode limited drama series “Sharp Objects” will debut Sunday, July 8 at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on HBO. The series is based on Gillian Flynn’s bestselling novel of the same name. The show […]

  • Emilia Clarke

    Emilia Clarke: Stop Referring to Female Characters as 'Strong,' It's Sexist

    In today’s roundup, HBO announced the premiere date for “Sharp Objects” while Lady Antebellum will make their Red Rocks debut at SeriesFest.  DATES The eight-episode limited drama series “Sharp Objects” will debut Sunday, July 8 at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on HBO. The series is based on Gillian Flynn’s bestselling novel of the same name. The show […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad