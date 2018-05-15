TV News Roundup: ‘Sharp Objects’ Sets HBO Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, HBO announced the premiere date for “Sharp Objects” while Lady Antebellum will make their Red Rocks debut at SeriesFest.

DATES

The eight-episode limited drama series “Sharp Objects” will debut Sunday, July 8 at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on HBO. The series is based on Gillian Flynn’s bestselling novel of the same name. The show stars Amy Adams as reporter Camille Preaker, who returns to her small hometown to cover the murder of a preteen girl and the disappearance of another. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, she finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely.

NBC announced the network’s newest iteration of “Deal or No Deal” with original host Howie Mandel will be taped at Universal Orlando Resort. CNBC’s “Deal or No Deal” will consist of 30 original one-hour episodes and will join the network’s primetime lineup in fourth quarter 2018. Guests of Universal Orlando Resort will have the opportunity to be part of the studio audience and experience the high energy and excitement of the high stakes game show.

FESTIVALS

International television festival SeriesFest announced the seven-time Grammy Award-winning trio, Lady Antebellum, will make their Red Rocks Amphitheatre debut as the Centerpiece Performance at the festival on Monday, June 25. The festival will kick off with a screening of Paramount Network’s new original scripted series, “Yellowstone,” starring Academy-Award winner Kevin Costner. The festival will take place June 22-27 in Denver, Colo.

PRESENTATIONS

Digital Content International (DCI) and NordicWorld have announced the unveiling of several new short form scripted series by New Form Entertainment as part of next week’s LA Screenings. The new series include “Shitty Boyfriends” (co-produced by Lisa Kudrow, Sandra Oh, Melissa Hunter),“Dr. Havoc’s Diary” (Flula Borg, Grace Helbig) and “Lost Generation” (Katie Findley, Calum Worthy).