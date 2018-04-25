Sharp Entertainment Sets $226,000 Settlement With New York State Over Overtime Pay

Sharp Entertainment has reached a $226,000 settlement with the state of New York over overtime pay due to production staffers who worked on the company’s roster of unscripted series.

The agreement calls for Sharp to distribute the back pay to production assistants and associate producers who were wrongly denied overtime pay while working ore than 40 hours a week for the company that is home to such series as Travel Channel’s “Man V. Food” and A&E Network’s “Bad Ink.”

The company was accused of inaccurately classifying certain production staffers as exempt from New York state’s overtime pay rules despite job duties and pay scales that fell into the category of qualifying for overtime pay.

The settlement was unveiled Wednesday by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Schneiderman’s office reached a similar settlement for $411,000 in December 2016 with another unscripted production banner, True Entertainment. Sharp Entertainment did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Employees deserve fair pay for their work – period. Our overtime laws are meant to guarantee that employees are fairly compensated for their long hours,” said Schneiderman. “To date we’ve already won back over $630,000 for TV production workers in New York – and my office will continue to act to protect workers’ fundamental rights.”

The settlement calls for Sharp to distribute the funds to an undisclosed number of staffers as back pay. Going forward, Sharp’s payroll practices will be monitored by the Attorney General’s office. The company is required to disclose to employees in writing whether they are exempt or non-exempt from overtime rules. Production staffers who make less than $1,923 a week will be notified as to their eligibility for overtime payments.