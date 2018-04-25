You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sharp Entertainment Sets $226,000 Settlement With New York State Over Overtime Pay

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gavel Court Placeholder
CREDIT: Connection/REX/Shutterstock

Sharp Entertainment has reached a $226,000 settlement with the state of New York over overtime pay due to production staffers who worked on the company’s roster of unscripted series.

The agreement calls for Sharp to distribute the back pay to production assistants and associate producers who were wrongly denied overtime pay while working ore than 40 hours a week for the company that is home to such series as Travel Channel’s “Man V. Food” and A&E Network’s “Bad Ink.”

The company was accused of inaccurately classifying certain production staffers as exempt from New York state’s overtime pay rules despite job duties and pay scales that fell into the category of qualifying for overtime pay.

The settlement was unveiled Wednesday by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Schneiderman’s office reached a similar settlement for $411,000 in December 2016 with another unscripted production banner, True Entertainment. Sharp Entertainment did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Employees deserve fair pay for their work – period. Our overtime laws are meant to guarantee that employees are fairly compensated for their long hours,” said Schneiderman. “To date we’ve already won back over $630,000 for TV production workers in New York – and my office will continue to act to protect workers’ fundamental rights.”

The settlement calls for Sharp to distribute the funds to an undisclosed number of staffers as back pay. Going forward, Sharp’s payroll practices will be monitored by the Attorney General’s office. The company is required to disclose to employees in writing whether they are exempt or non-exempt from overtime rules. Production staffers who make less than $1,923 a week will be notified as to their eligibility for overtime payments.

More TV

  • Gavel Court Placeholder

    Sharp Entertainment Sets $226,000 Settlement With New York State Over Overtime Pay

    Sharp Entertainment has reached a $226,000 settlement with the state of New York over overtime pay due to production staffers who worked on the company’s roster of unscripted series. The agreement calls for Sharp to distribute the back pay to production assistants and associate producers who were wrongly denied overtime pay while working ore than […]

  • George RR Martin

    George R.R. Martin Says 'Winds of Winter' Will Not Be Released in 2018

    Sharp Entertainment has reached a $226,000 settlement with the state of New York over overtime pay due to production staffers who worked on the company’s roster of unscripted series. The agreement calls for Sharp to distribute the back pay to production assistants and associate producers who were wrongly denied overtime pay while working ore than […]

  • Nkechi Carroll WBTV

    Nkechi Carroll Inks Overall Deal at Warner Bros. TV

    Sharp Entertainment has reached a $226,000 settlement with the state of New York over overtime pay due to production staffers who worked on the company’s roster of unscripted series. The agreement calls for Sharp to distribute the back pay to production assistants and associate producers who were wrongly denied overtime pay while working ore than […]

  • THE HANDMAID'S TALE -- "Unwomen" --

    'The Handmaid's Tale' Boss and Star Alexis Bledel Talk Emily's Past and Post-Gilead Life

    Sharp Entertainment has reached a $226,000 settlement with the state of New York over overtime pay due to production staffers who worked on the company’s roster of unscripted series. The agreement calls for Sharp to distribute the back pay to production assistants and associate producers who were wrongly denied overtime pay while working ore than […]

  • 'Walking Dead' Star Lauren Cohan on

    'Walking Dead' Star Lauren Cohan on Season 9: 'I'm Going Back'

    Sharp Entertainment has reached a $226,000 settlement with the state of New York over overtime pay due to production staffers who worked on the company’s roster of unscripted series. The agreement calls for Sharp to distribute the back pay to production assistants and associate producers who were wrongly denied overtime pay while working ore than […]

  • The Handmaids Tale

    'The Handmaid's Tale' Production Crew Pushes the Envelope in Season 2

    Sharp Entertainment has reached a $226,000 settlement with the state of New York over overtime pay due to production staffers who worked on the company’s roster of unscripted series. The agreement calls for Sharp to distribute the back pay to production assistants and associate producers who were wrongly denied overtime pay while working ore than […]

  • "The Proposal Proposal" -- Pictured: Sheldon

    Kathy Bates, Teller's Characters in 'Big Bang Theory' Finale Revealed

    Sharp Entertainment has reached a $226,000 settlement with the state of New York over overtime pay due to production staffers who worked on the company’s roster of unscripted series. The agreement calls for Sharp to distribute the back pay to production assistants and associate producers who were wrongly denied overtime pay while working ore than […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad