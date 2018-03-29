‘Sharknado’ Franchise to End With Upcoming Sixth Film

“Sharknado” is coming to an end.

The Syfy film franchise is set to wrap up, with the upcoming sixth film to serve as the franchise’s swan song. In true, ridiculous “Sharknado” fashion, the final film will see lead character Fin (Ian Ziering) travel back in time to save his family. According to Syfy’s official synopsis, the sixth film will also feature ” fights Nazis, dinosaurs, knights, and…Noah’s Ark.” Tara Reid, Cassie Scerbo, and Vivica A. Fox–all of whom have appeared in the previous films–will also appear in the sixth, which is set to air this summer. Anthony C. Ferrante will return to direct as he has for the previous five films.

The original “Sharknado” drew a massive response on social media, prompting Syfy to order the sequel “Sharknado 2: The Second One.” The sequel was the highest-rated installment of the franchise with 3.9 million viewers. The subsequent two sequels drew 2.8 million viewers each, while “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” drew 1.9 million.

TVLine first reported the end of the “Sharknado” franchise.