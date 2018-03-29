You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sharknado’ Franchise to End With Upcoming Sixth Film

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sharknado 2
CREDIT: Courtesy of Syfy

Sharknado” is coming to an end.

The Syfy film franchise is set to wrap up, with the upcoming sixth film to serve as the franchise’s swan song. In true, ridiculous “Sharknado” fashion, the final film will see lead character Fin (Ian Ziering) travel back in time to save his family. According to Syfy’s official synopsis, the sixth film will also feature ” fights Nazis, dinosaurs, knights, and…Noah’s Ark.” Tara Reid, Cassie Scerbo, and Vivica A. Fox–all of whom have appeared in the previous films–will also appear in the sixth, which is set to air this summer. Anthony C. Ferrante will return to direct as he has for the previous five films.

The original “Sharknado” drew a massive response on social media, prompting Syfy to order the sequel “Sharknado 2: The Second One.” The sequel was the highest-rated installment of the franchise with 3.9 million viewers. The subsequent two sequels drew 2.8 million viewers each, while “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” drew 1.9 million.

TVLine first reported the end of the “Sharknado” franchise.

More TV

  • Roseanne reunion John Goodman Sara Gilbert

    Sara Gilbert on 'Roseanne' Ratings Success: 'Broadcast TV Is Not Dead'

    “Sharknado” is coming to an end. The Syfy film franchise is set to wrap up, with the upcoming sixth film to serve as the franchise’s swan song. In true, ridiculous “Sharknado” fashion, the final film will see lead character Fin (Ian Ziering) travel back in time to save his family. According to Syfy’s official synopsis, […]

  • Sharknado 2

    'Sharknado' Franchise to End With Upcoming Sixth Film

    “Sharknado” is coming to an end. The Syfy film franchise is set to wrap up, with the upcoming sixth film to serve as the franchise’s swan song. In true, ridiculous “Sharknado” fashion, the final film will see lead character Fin (Ian Ziering) travel back in time to save his family. According to Syfy’s official synopsis, […]

  • The Alienist Review

    'The Alienist' Closes Out With Strong Ratings for TNT

    “Sharknado” is coming to an end. The Syfy film franchise is set to wrap up, with the upcoming sixth film to serve as the franchise’s swan song. In true, ridiculous “Sharknado” fashion, the final film will see lead character Fin (Ian Ziering) travel back in time to save his family. According to Syfy’s official synopsis, […]

  • Courtney Kemp Jessica Goldberg Lake Bell

    Pilot Season: Female Creators, Directors Break Through

    “Sharknado” is coming to an end. The Syfy film franchise is set to wrap up, with the upcoming sixth film to serve as the franchise’s swan song. In true, ridiculous “Sharknado” fashion, the final film will see lead character Fin (Ian Ziering) travel back in time to save his family. According to Syfy’s official synopsis, […]

  • TV News Roundup: CNN to Air

    TV News Roundup: CNN to Air Town Hall with James Comey

    “Sharknado” is coming to an end. The Syfy film franchise is set to wrap up, with the upcoming sixth film to serve as the franchise’s swan song. In true, ridiculous “Sharknado” fashion, the final film will see lead character Fin (Ian Ziering) travel back in time to save his family. According to Syfy’s official synopsis, […]

  • Tobias Menzies Prince Phillip The Queen

    'The Crown' Casts Tobias Menzies as New Prince Philip

    “Sharknado” is coming to an end. The Syfy film franchise is set to wrap up, with the upcoming sixth film to serve as the franchise’s swan song. In true, ridiculous “Sharknado” fashion, the final film will see lead character Fin (Ian Ziering) travel back in time to save his family. According to Syfy’s official synopsis, […]

  • Sony Hulu deal Dawson's Creek

    'Dawson's Creek' Cast Mulls Reboot During Reunion

    “Sharknado” is coming to an end. The Syfy film franchise is set to wrap up, with the upcoming sixth film to serve as the franchise’s swan song. In true, ridiculous “Sharknado” fashion, the final film will see lead character Fin (Ian Ziering) travel back in time to save his family. According to Syfy’s official synopsis, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad