Anonymous Content, Paramount Television Developing ‘Shantaram’ Novel as Drama Series

Anonymous Content and Paramount Television have prevailed in a bidding skirmish for the rights to the 2003 novel “Shantaram.” The partners plan to develop the book as a drama series.

Anonymous’ Steve Golin and Nicole Clemens will shepherd “Shantaram” as executive producers along with Andrea Barron.

Penned by Gregory David Roberts, the novel has been optioned for film adaptations several times since its publication. Johnny Depp nabbed the book some years ago, and it was most recently developed at Warner Bros. with Depp’s banner and producer Graham King.

The book tells the story of a writer-turned-bank robber who escapes a maximum security prison in Australia and makes his way to Bombay, where he begins a long search for love and redemption. Paramount TV and Anonymous have also acquired the rights to Roberts’ 2015 sequel “The Mountain Shadow.”

“I’m honored and humbled in equal measure as a writer, and thrilled for the many readers who have hoped that ‘Shantaram’ would become a vivid screen experience,” said Roberts. “Television is the perfect medium for the novel, and Steve Golin and Nicole Clemens at Anonymous Content are the perfect partners.”

Golin said he has been pursuing the property for more than a decade. Paramount TV president Amy Powell called the book a “rich story that is so beloved by audiences worldwide.”

The book deal rights were repped by Joe Regal of Regal Hoffmann & Associates.