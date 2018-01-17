‘Shannara Chronicles’ Canceled After Two Seasons

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Kirsty Griffin

The Shannara Chronicles” has been canceled after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The show, based on the book series by Terry Brooks, aired its first season on MTV in early 2016 before moving to Spike ahead of its second season this past fall. The move came amid restructuring at MTV and Spike parent company Viacom. CEO Bob Bakish made changes at several Viacom-owned networks, with MTV shedding most of its scripted fare in favor of unscripted shows like a revival of “Fear Factor” hosted by rapper Ludacris. Spike itself is also preparing to relaunch as the Paramount Network.

The 10-episode second season of “The Shannara Chronicles” took a massive hit in the ratings compared to Season 1. Premiering in October, the show managed an anemic 0.09 rating in adults 18-49 and 250,000 viewers per episode, down approximately 75 percent.

The series starred Austin Butler, Ivana Baquero, Manu Bennett, Aaron Jakubenko, Marcus Vanco, Vanessa Morgan, Malese Jow, Gentry White, Caroline Chikezie, and Desmond Chiam. Al Gough and Miles Millar created the series and executive produced along with Brooks, Jon Favreau, Jonathan Liebesman, and Dan Farah. The series was produced and distributed worldwide by Sonar Entertainment in association with Millar/Gough Ink and Farah Films.

More TV

  • 'Shannara Chronciles' Canceled After Two Seasons

    'Shannara Chronicles' Canceled After Two Seasons

    “The Shannara Chronicles” has been canceled after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. The show, based on the book series by Terry Brooks, aired its first season on MTV in early 2016 before moving to Spike ahead of its second season this past fall. The move came amid restructuring at MTV and Spike parent company Viacom. CEO Bob Bakish made […]

  • Ignacio SerricchioBET 'Zoe Ever After' Panel

    Telemundo International Studios Unveils First Drama Series at NATPE

    “The Shannara Chronicles” has been canceled after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. The show, based on the book series by Terry Brooks, aired its first season on MTV in early 2016 before moving to Spike ahead of its second season this past fall. The move came amid restructuring at MTV and Spike parent company Viacom. CEO Bob Bakish made […]

  • Black Lightning -- "LaWanda: The Book

    TV Review: 'Black Lightning' on the CW

    “The Shannara Chronicles” has been canceled after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. The show, based on the book series by Terry Brooks, aired its first season on MTV in early 2016 before moving to Spike ahead of its second season this past fall. The move came amid restructuring at MTV and Spike parent company Viacom. CEO Bob Bakish made […]

  • EVERYTHING SUCKS!

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Premiere Date, Trailer For '90s Comedy 'Everything Sucks!'

    “The Shannara Chronicles” has been canceled after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. The show, based on the book series by Terry Brooks, aired its first season on MTV in early 2016 before moving to Spike ahead of its second season this past fall. The move came amid restructuring at MTV and Spike parent company Viacom. CEO Bob Bakish made […]

  • DEADPOOL

    MPAA: Film, TV Industry Paid Out $49 Billion in 2016

    “The Shannara Chronicles” has been canceled after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. The show, based on the book series by Terry Brooks, aired its first season on MTV in early 2016 before moving to Spike ahead of its second season this past fall. The move came amid restructuring at MTV and Spike parent company Viacom. CEO Bob Bakish made […]

  • J.J. Abrams Broadway

    J.J. Abrams Sci-Fi Drama Series Shopped to Apple, HBO

    “The Shannara Chronicles” has been canceled after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. The show, based on the book series by Terry Brooks, aired its first season on MTV in early 2016 before moving to Spike ahead of its second season this past fall. The move came amid restructuring at MTV and Spike parent company Viacom. CEO Bob Bakish made […]

  • 9-1-1: Angela Bassett in the series

    '9-1-1' Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

    “The Shannara Chronicles” has been canceled after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. The show, based on the book series by Terry Brooks, aired its first season on MTV in early 2016 before moving to Spike ahead of its second season this past fall. The move came amid restructuring at MTV and Spike parent company Viacom. CEO Bob Bakish made […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad