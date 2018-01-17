‘Shannara Chronicles’ Canceled After Two Seasons

“The Shannara Chronicles” has been canceled after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The show, based on the book series by Terry Brooks, aired its first season on MTV in early 2016 before moving to Spike ahead of its second season this past fall. The move came amid restructuring at MTV and Spike parent company Viacom. CEO Bob Bakish made changes at several Viacom-owned networks, with MTV shedding most of its scripted fare in favor of unscripted shows like a revival of “Fear Factor” hosted by rapper Ludacris. Spike itself is also preparing to relaunch as the Paramount Network.

The 10-episode second season of “The Shannara Chronicles” took a massive hit in the ratings compared to Season 1. Premiering in October, the show managed an anemic 0.09 rating in adults 18-49 and 250,000 viewers per episode, down approximately 75 percent.

The series starred Austin Butler, Ivana Baquero, Manu Bennett, Aaron Jakubenko, Marcus Vanco, Vanessa Morgan, Malese Jow, Gentry White, Caroline Chikezie, and Desmond Chiam. Al Gough and Miles Millar created the series and executive produced along with Brooks, Jon Favreau, Jonathan Liebesman, and Dan Farah. The series was produced and distributed worldwide by Sonar Entertainment in association with Millar/Gough Ink and Farah Films.