‘Seven Seconds’ Not Returning for Season 2 at Netflix

Seven Seconds
CREDIT: Cara Howe / Netflix

Seven Seconds” has been canceled after just one season at NetflixVariety has confirmed.

The drama series starred Regina King. In the series, after a white cop accidentally hits and critically injures a black teenager, a northeastern city explodes with racial tensions, an attempted cover up and its aftermath, and the trial of the century. King starred as the mother of the boy who was hit. The series also starred Clare-Hope Ashitey, Russell Hornsby, Beau Knapp, Michael Mosley, David Lyons, Raul Castillo, Zackary Momoh, Patrick Murney, Michelle Veintimilla, Nadia Alexander, and Coley Mustafa Speaks.

The series was created and executive produced by Veena Sud. Netflix still plans to submit the series for Emmy consideration in the limited series category.

“We loved working with Veena Sud, Regina King and the cast and crew of ‘Seven Seconds,'” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix. “Together they created a compelling, timely and relevant crime drama. The first season is a complete, stand-alone story that we are proud to feature on Netflix for years to come.”

The series received mostly positive reviews from critics, holding a 77% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review for Variety, Mo Ryan wrote:

“One of the themes of ‘Seven Seconds’ is that sloppiness and inconsistency can be as likely to lead to disappointing or even tragic outcomes as more malevolent intentions. It’s an important message to send; if only the delivery system for it wasn’t so messy and slow.”

