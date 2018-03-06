Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Working on U.S. Version of British Comedy ‘Plebs’

“Plebs” is in line for a U.S. remake after Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures started developing a version of the British-produced, Ancient Rome-set, comedy.

In the U.K. free-TV broadcaster ITV has greenlit a fourth season of the award-winning show for its ITV2 channel. The series follows the everyday life of a group of young men in Ancient Rome.

Point Grey, which counts “Preacher,” and “Sausage Party” among its credits, will co-develop a U.S. version with London-based Rise Films, which created the show and produces it in the U.K. Any resulting U.S. version will be a Point Grey-Rise co-production, the U.K. company said.

Rise also announced a raft of changes for the upcoming fourth season. A key casting difference will see Jonathan Pointing replace Joel Fry’s Stylax character, and star as happy-go-lucky builder Jason. There will be a raft of cameo appearances including from Robert Lindsay (“Bounty Hunters”), Aisling Bea (“Hard Sun”), and Steve Oram (“The End of the F***ing World”).

Season four opens as the lives of regular Plebs, Marcus (Tom Rosenthal) and Grumio (Ryan Sampson), are thrown into turmoil with the sudden departure of Stylax and sudden arrival of Jason. The trio then set about attempting to turn an abandoned toilet into Rome’s hottest wine-bar, The Crown and Toga.

Sam Leifer and comedy writer Tom Basden, who also plays Aurelius in the series, write the series. Teddy Leifer produces and Caroline Leddy is the executive producer.