Seth Meyers Shares Wild, Emotional Story of His Son’s Birth in Apartment Building Lobby

Seth Meyers had a surprise for “Late Night” viewers on Monday as he shared the story of his son’s birth on Sunday afternoon in the lobby of his New York City apartment building.

Meyers and his wife Alexi welcomed their second child, Axel Strahl Meyers in a whirlwind of activity after a casual Sunday morning of brunch and spending time in a park with their older son, Ash. In the afternoon, Meyers’ wife began to have contractions. As the couple headed down the elevator of their building to a waiting Uber with Alexi’s mother, Joanne, and doula Neelu in tow, Alexi broke the news that there was no time to get to the hospital.

“The baby is out,” Meyers recalled his wife declaring. He tried to calm her and guide her into the car but then Meyers realized “she looked like someone who was hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants.”

Soon, Alexi was holding Axel on her chest and the lobby was filled with firefighters, EMTs and NYPD officers. Meyers expressed gratitude to all of the emergency personnel and his neighbors for coming to their aid with warm towels and other supplies even as the chaotic scene made it hard for tenants to move around the building. He noted that his family only moved in to the building a few months ago. “I’m so glad we are already co-op approved,” he joked.

Meyers choked up at the end of his 10-minute tale in hailing his “incredible rock star” wife’s courage and strength. He also noted that his son’s middle name is his mother-in-law’s maiden name in honor of her parents, who were Holocaust survivors. When he saw his wife calmly cradling his minutes-old son after such an unconventional delivery, Meyers said he realized: “That kid’s going to be fine forever because of her.”

(Pictured: Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers)