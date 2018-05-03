You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SeriesFest Launches the Forward Impact Project (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All
seriesfest
CREDIT: Courtesy of seriesfest

SeriesFest is partnering with the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) to launch the Forward Impact Project, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project is an initiative to help finance, produce, release and build an audience for 15 independent series that are selected as ready for development and production.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this one-of-a-kind opportunity to emerging voices in the industry that so often go unheard,” SeriesFest founder and CEO Randi Kleiner said in a statement.

Starting during IFP Week on Sept. 20 in New York, the Forward Impact Project will give the chosen creators the opportunity to pitch to and receive feedback from industry financiers, network executives, distributors and producers. Participants, who can submit long-form, digital and international projects, will also be paired with a Forward Impact ambassador to serve as a mentor, and will be invited to participate at events at both IFP Week and SeriesFest: Season Four.

“IFP prides itself on opening doors for independent storytellers, and this initiative speaks to the core of our mission,” IFP executive director Joana Vicente said in a statement. “It is a fitting program to include in our 40th anniversary year.”

SeriesFest, the international television festival out of Denver, Colo., launched in 2014 and return with six days of screenings, panels, workshops and premieres on June 22.

More TV

  • seriesfest

    SeriesFest Launches the Forward Impact Project (EXCLUSIVE)

    SeriesFest is partnering with the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) to launch the Forward Impact Project, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is an initiative to help finance, produce, release and build an audience for 15 independent series that are selected as ready for development and production. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this one-of-a-kind opportunity to […]

  • The Simpsons Homer Live

    Fox Has Bold Ideas to Cut Back TV Ads. But They're Not Easy to Put in Place

    SeriesFest is partnering with the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) to launch the Forward Impact Project, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is an initiative to help finance, produce, release and build an audience for 15 independent series that are selected as ready for development and production. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this one-of-a-kind opportunity to […]

  • 'The Crown' Officially Casts Helena Bonham

    'The Crown' Officially Casts Helena Bonham Carter, Adds Jason Watkins for Season 3

    SeriesFest is partnering with the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) to launch the Forward Impact Project, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is an initiative to help finance, produce, release and build an audience for 15 independent series that are selected as ready for development and production. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this one-of-a-kind opportunity to […]

  • Amazon Orders Meek Mill Documentary Series

    Amazon Orders Meek Mill Documentary Series From Jay-Z's Roc Nation

    SeriesFest is partnering with the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) to launch the Forward Impact Project, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is an initiative to help finance, produce, release and build an audience for 15 independent series that are selected as ready for development and production. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this one-of-a-kind opportunity to […]

  • Endemol Shine Announce Season 2 Of

    Series Mania: Endemol Shine’s Sophie Turner Laing Announces Season 2 of ‘Harem’

    SeriesFest is partnering with the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) to launch the Forward Impact Project, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is an initiative to help finance, produce, release and build an audience for 15 independent series that are selected as ready for development and production. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this one-of-a-kind opportunity to […]

  • Series Mania: Walter Presents Snags Scandi

    Walter Presents Snags Scandi Thriller ‘Greyzone’ for U.K.

    SeriesFest is partnering with the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) to launch the Forward Impact Project, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is an initiative to help finance, produce, release and build an audience for 15 independent series that are selected as ready for development and production. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this one-of-a-kind opportunity to […]

  • Canal Plus Group Nabs 'Babylon Berlin'

    Canal Plus Nabs 'Babylon Berlin' From Mediawan's AB Group

    SeriesFest is partnering with the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) to launch the Forward Impact Project, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is an initiative to help finance, produce, release and build an audience for 15 independent series that are selected as ready for development and production. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this one-of-a-kind opportunity to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad