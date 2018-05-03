SeriesFest Launches the Forward Impact Project (EXCLUSIVE)

SeriesFest is partnering with the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) to launch the Forward Impact Project, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project is an initiative to help finance, produce, release and build an audience for 15 independent series that are selected as ready for development and production.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this one-of-a-kind opportunity to emerging voices in the industry that so often go unheard,” SeriesFest founder and CEO Randi Kleiner said in a statement.

Starting during IFP Week on Sept. 20 in New York, the Forward Impact Project will give the chosen creators the opportunity to pitch to and receive feedback from industry financiers, network executives, distributors and producers. Participants, who can submit long-form, digital and international projects, will also be paired with a Forward Impact ambassador to serve as a mentor, and will be invited to participate at events at both IFP Week and SeriesFest: Season Four.

“IFP prides itself on opening doors for independent storytellers, and this initiative speaks to the core of our mission,” IFP executive director Joana Vicente said in a statement. “It is a fitting program to include in our 40th anniversary year.”

SeriesFest, the international television festival out of Denver, Colo., launched in 2014 and return with six days of screenings, panels, workshops and premieres on June 22.