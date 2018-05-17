TV News Roundup: ‘Sense8’ Series Finale Special Trailer Debuts (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the series finale trailer of “Sense8” and HBO teases upcoming dates for hit comedies “Insecure” and “Ballers.”

FIRST LOOKS

The Sensates are gearing up for one last mission in hopes that love conquers all in the trailer for the series finale of the Netflix series “Sense8.” In the finale special, the cluster bands together to take BPO down in order to protect the future of all Sensates. Netflix will premiere the finale globally on June 8. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix debuted the official trailer for the fourth season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” starring Ellie Kemper. In Season 4, Kimmy brings her relentless optimism to the business world as the new HR manager of the startup Gitzoob, where she accidentally gets caught up in a sexual harassment report in the #MeToo era. Tituss Burgess also reprises his role as Titus, whose career begins to advance when he stars in a TV show and directs a middle school play. Watch the trailer below.

Facebook Watch released the trailer for its new scripted series “Five Points,” executive produced by Kerry Washington. The ten-episode drama focuses on five students, played by Hayley Kiyoko, Madison Pettis, Spence Moore II, Ray Cham Jr. and Nathaniel Potvin, attending a South Side Chicago high school. The series follows each teen as they experience a life-altering event from their own point of view. Watch the trailer below.

DATES

What question does series creator and star Issa Rae always get asked about “Insecure?” Well, aside from providing answers to specific character questions, Rae took to Twitter to release the news that the HBO comedy is returning this summer on August 12. The Season 3 premiere will air from 10:30-11 p.m. ET/PT.

“Ballers” will also return to HBO for its fourth season on August 12 from 10-10:30 p.m. ET/PT. The comedy will follow Spencer Strasmore (Dwayne Johnson) and Joe (Rob Corddry) as they head to Los Angeles to expand their roster and horizons in the world of action sports. Watch a teaser of the new season below.

Oxygen Media has announced the premiere dates for three new original crime series. “Buried in the Backyard” will debut June 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, which will immediately be followed by “A Wedding and Murder” at 8 p.m. ET/PT. “The Price of Duty,” which follows homicide detectives as they recount the most haunting case of their careers, will premiere on June 9 at 6 p.m. ET/PT.

DEVELOPMENT

Acorn Media Enterprises (AME) has partnered with RTÉ and Treasure Entertainment as the North American producer of new comedy “Finding Joy,” created, written, and starring Irish Film and TV Academy-winner Amy Huberman. The six-part comedy series follows single woman Joy after a painful break-up as she looks for happiness in all the wrong places. “Finding Joy” is slated for a North American premiere on Acorn TV in Fall/Winter 2018.

SPECIALS

NBC will air a two-hour musical event “The 50th Anniversary of the Elvis Comeback Special” to honor “The King’s” first live television performance since 1961 that was the No. 1-rated show on NBC that season. Musical superstars will recreate the 1968 TV event with performances of Presley’s greatest songs. The special, which won’t hit screens till 2019, will also showcase rare Elvis footage, outtakes, and interviews from those involved in the original special, including director Steve Binder.