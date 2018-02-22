You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sense8’ Star Brian J. Smith Takes Lead Role in ‘LA Confidential’ Pilot at CBS

CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Brian J. Smith has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming “LA Confidential” pilot at CBS, Variety has confirmed.

Smith will play Detective Ed Exley, the role played by Guy Pearce in the 1997 film. Exley is described as cold though not without a conscience, obviously brilliant, authoritative, and fiercely ambitious. The son of former hero detective turned real estate developer, Preston Exley, he is determined to make his mark and to become a hero in his father’s eyes. Competing against the memory of his deceased brother, his father’s favorite, Ed will do anything to prove himself. He wants nothing more than to make detective and is single-minded in his pursuit.

Smith joins previously announced cast member Walton Goggins, who will play Detective Jack Vincennes.

Smith most recently starred as Will Gorski in “Sense8,” the Netflix series created by the Wachowski sisters and J. Michael Straczynski. The series was cancelled after two seasons, but is returning for a two-hour finale special later this year.

Smith is repped by Innovative Artists and Sanders Armstrong Caserta.

“L.A. Confidential” is billed as a modern take on James Ellroy’s novel — which was the basis of the 1997 feature film. In it the paths of three homicide detectives, a female reporter and an up-and-coming actress intersect while the detectives pursue a sadistic serial killer among the secrets and lies of gritty, glamorous 1950’s Los Angeles. Jordan Harper is writing and serves as executive producer alongside Arnon Milchan. New Regency, Lionsgate Television, and CBS Television Studios are producing.

 

