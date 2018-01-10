You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC Gives Put Pilot Commitment to Series Inspired by Legacy of Selena Quintanilla

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Selena Quintanilla

ABC has given a put pilot commitment to a series inspired by the musical legacy of Selena Quintanilla, Variety has learned

The untitled project is written and co-executive produced by Miguel Nolla. It will be produced by Quintanilla family members Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga. In addition, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and James Shin of SB Projects, and Sergio Aguero, Jaime Davila, and Rico Martinez of Campanario Entertainment will executive produce.

The series focuses on Alex Guerra, a chart-topping, award winning pop star who has been estranged from her family for 5 years. She tries to pick up the pieces when a crisis forces her to return home. Alex finds herself back in Texas, juggling a love triangle, the demands of her career and the dark secrets of the family that she now desperately wants to win back.

Nolla has worked as production staff on ABC shows “Private Practice,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Scandal,” having written one episode of “Scandal.”

This also marks the latest television project from Braun’s SB Projects, which currently produces the CBS series “Scorpion” and the Freeform series “Movie Night with Karlie Kloss.”

Quintanilla is a Tejano music legend, having sold over 60 million albums worldwide before her death at the hands of the president of her fan club in 1995. She was also the subject of the 1997 film “Selena,” with Jennifer Lopez starring in the title role.

More TV

  • Alone Together

    TV Review: ‘Alone Together’ on Freeform

    ABC has given a put pilot commitment to a series inspired by the musical legacy of Selena Quintanilla, Variety has learned The untitled project is written and co-executive produced by Miguel Nolla. It will be produced by Quintanilla family members Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga. In addition, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and James Shin of SB Projects, […]

  • Jean-Marc Vallee

    Jean-Marc Vallee Forms Production Company Crazyrose

    ABC has given a put pilot commitment to a series inspired by the musical legacy of Selena Quintanilla, Variety has learned The untitled project is written and co-executive produced by Miguel Nolla. It will be produced by Quintanilla family members Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga. In addition, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and James Shin of SB Projects, […]

  • Steven Knight

    Apple Orders Sci-Fi Drama 'See'

    ABC has given a put pilot commitment to a series inspired by the musical legacy of Selena Quintanilla, Variety has learned The untitled project is written and co-executive produced by Miguel Nolla. It will be produced by Quintanilla family members Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga. In addition, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and James Shin of SB Projects, […]

  • Obama Letterman

    Obama Talks Dancing With Prince in First Clip From David Letterman's New Show

    ABC has given a put pilot commitment to a series inspired by the musical legacy of Selena Quintanilla, Variety has learned The untitled project is written and co-executive produced by Miguel Nolla. It will be produced by Quintanilla family members Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga. In addition, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and James Shin of SB Projects, […]

  • Big Ten Network Portraits

    Fox Sports Names Mark Silverman President, National Networks

    ABC has given a put pilot commitment to a series inspired by the musical legacy of Selena Quintanilla, Variety has learned The untitled project is written and co-executive produced by Miguel Nolla. It will be produced by Quintanilla family members Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga. In addition, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and James Shin of SB Projects, […]

  • International Newswire: Nordic Noir Moves On

    International Newswire: Nordic Noir Moves On

    ABC has given a put pilot commitment to a series inspired by the musical legacy of Selena Quintanilla, Variety has learned The untitled project is written and co-executive produced by Miguel Nolla. It will be produced by Quintanilla family members Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga. In addition, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and James Shin of SB Projects, […]

  • Selena Quintanilla

    ABC Gives Put Pilot Commitment to Series Inspired by Legacy of Selena Quintanilla

    ABC has given a put pilot commitment to a series inspired by the musical legacy of Selena Quintanilla, Variety has learned The untitled project is written and co-executive produced by Miguel Nolla. It will be produced by Quintanilla family members Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga. In addition, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and James Shin of SB Projects, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad