Sean Hannity-Jimmy Kimmel Feud Escalates With Back-and-Forth on Twitter

Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Hannity have stepped up their war of words.

Hannity took to Twitter on Friday, posting videos of an old segment from “The Man Show” in which Kimmel appeared in blackface and another in which he asked women to grope his crotch, dubbing Kimmel “Harvey Weinstein Jr.” and calling him a “pervert.”

Kimmel responded in kind, replying to Hannity at one point, “When your clown makeup rubs off on Trump’s ass, does it make his butt look like a Creamsicle?”

The exchange began when Hannity, on his Fox News show, called Kimmel an “ass clown” for jokes Kimmel made during the week about First Lady Melania Trump at Sunday’s White House Easter Egg Roll. On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday night, Kimmel called Hannity an “ass clown circus.”

The feud spilled over into Twitter Friday when Hannity began taunting Kimmel, posting clips from “The Man Show,” the Comedy Central variety series that Kimmel hosted with Adam Carolla prior to the launch of his ABC late-night program. In a reference to Disney CEO Bob Iger, Hannity wrote, “Game on….. Oh ask the boss @Disney Bob about the conversation we had about you. Best Sean #pervertkimmel”

Kimmel responded, “Bob Abooey?”

