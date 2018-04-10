Sean Hannity Invites Jimmy Kimmel to Appear on Fox News Show

Sean Hannity addressed his feud with Jimmy Kimmel Monday night, responding to the late-night host’s recent apology with an invitation to appear on Fox News and a threat to step up his attacks on Kimmel if the conflict continued.

In a monologue at the end of his show, Hannity read a statement that Kimmel issued Sunday apologizing for potentially offensive language used during the to hosts’ heated Twitter exchange last week. “It appears to be more of a forced corporate Disney apology directed more toward the LGBTQ community rather than about Kimmel’s comments about the First Lady,” Hannity said. “But honestly that’s ultimately up to you to decide here. I believe everyone should accept apologies. That’s how I was raised. That’s what my religion teaches me. And I’m going to assume he’s sincere. But from my perspective, I do kind of enjoy a good fight, and I do agree with Jimmy in the sense that it’s time to move on.”

Hannity also invited Kimmel to appear as a guest on his Fox News program. “Jimmy, you seem focused on politics,” Hannity said. “You seemed sincere when you talked about healthcare. You seem sincere when you talk about the country. I want to extend an invitation. You want to come on this show, I promise no name calling, no anger, no rehashing of the Twitter fight. You want to have a serious discussion, we can talk about the president, his policies, healthcare, comedy, political correctness, ending boycotts, how I’ve supported Bill Maher, Howard Stern, Don Imus, Opie and Anthony — people that I’ve disagreed with vehemently. My bet is that you’ll actually agree with me on a lot more issues than you think.”

The fight between the two hosts began last week when Hannity, on his Fox News show, called Kimmel an “ass clown” for jokes Kimmel made during the week about First Lady Melania Trump at Sunday’s White House Easter Egg Roll. On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday night, Kimmel called Hannity an “ass clown circus.”

The feud spilled over into Twitter Friday when Hannity began taunting Kimmel, posting clips from “The Man Show,” the Comedy Central variety series that Kimmel hosted with Adam Carolla prior to the launch of his ABC late-night program.

Hannity promised Monday night that “it’s over with Jimmy Kimmel,” but also indicated that he would rekindle the fight if provoked, adding, “By the way, Jimmy, if you do want to start up again, I promise I’ll punch back even harder.”