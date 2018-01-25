Sean Bean to Star in Sky Street Racing Drama ‘Curfew’

Cast of high-octane series also includes Adrian Lester, Malachi Kirby, and Phoebe Fox

Sean Bean Drone
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

European pay-TV giant Sky has ordered “Curfew,” a full-throttle U.K. original set in the world of street racing. The car racers will compete in customized and weaponized vehicles as they race across the U.K. in an attempt to escape the control of a totalitarian government.

Endemol Shine’s Tiger Aspect is producing alongside fledgling U.K. drama banner Moonage. The 8-parter will launch on Sky and the satcaster’s NOW TV streaming service.

Each of the challengers in the illegal races are, the producers said, drawn to the dangerous world of racing for their own, desperate, reasons. Sean Bean (“Game of Thrones”) will star alongside Adrian Lester (“Riviera”), Phoebe Fox (“Blue Iguana”), and Malachi Kirby (“Roots”).

Matthew Read (“Hammer of the Gods”) created the show. The cast also includes Robert Glenister (“Spooks”), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (“Peaky Blinders”), Rose Williams (“Reign”), Elijah Rowen (“Vikings”), and Guz Khan (“Borderline”).

“Funny, emotionally truthful, visceral and above all fast – ‘Curfew’ is the perfect Sky One show,” said Sky’s drama chief Anne Mensah. “Matthew Read has created fantastically memorable, sometimes shocking, always fascinating characters.”

