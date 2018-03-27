‘SWAT,’ ‘SEAL Team’ Renewed for Second Seasons at CBS

Freshman CBS dramas “SWAT” and “SEAL Team” have been renewed for second seasons, the network announced Tuesday.

“These exciting new dramas have been sensational additions to our schedule, are striking all the right notes creatively, and really connect with our viewers,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “’SEAL Team’ has strengthened our Wednesday line up – routinely winning its time period with over 10 million viewers and allowing us to build an even more powerful night, while ‘SWAT’ has improved Thursday’s 10:00 PM hour by over 2.5 million viewers versus last season. Additionally, both are among the very top streamers on our digital platforms, including CBS.com and CBS All Access. We congratulate the talented casts and producers on an amazing year as we look forward to their return next season.”

“SEAL Team” is a one-hour military drama starring David Boreanaz that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions that our country can ask of them. Benjamin Cavell, Ed Redlich, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios. It is currently averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers per episode in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day ratings.

Related TV News Roundup: 'Humans' Season 3 Sets AMC Premiere Date CBS and Viacom Merger Discussions Set to Accelerate, but Valuation Remains a Big Hurdle

“SWAT,” inspired by the television series and film of the same name, stars Shemar Moore as the locally born and raised sergeant tasked with running a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow and Pavun Shetty serve as executive producers. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios. It is averaging a 1.0 and 6.2 million viewers per episode.

The two dramas are the latest freshman series to get early renewals at CBS. Previously, the network ordered a second season of “Young Sheldon,” the “Big Bang Theory” prequel starring Iain Armitage as a younger version of Jim Parsons’ iconic character, Dr. Sheldon Cooper.