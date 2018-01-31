Scott Baio Denies Nicole Eggert’s Sexual Abuse Allegations: ‘This Has Got to Stop’

A day after Nicole Eggert appeared on “Megyn Kelly Today” to detail allegations of sexual abuse against Scott Baio, the “Charles in Charge” star adamantly denied the accusations Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

Baio accused Eggert of lying about him sexually harassing and abusing her beginning at the age of 14 while the two starred on the ’80s sitcom “Charles in Charge.”

Eggert told Megyn Kelly that the abuse happened “more than 10 times, more like probably once a week,” continuing from the ages of 14 to 17, when she and Baio first had sex. Baio has insisted that Eggert was 18 when they had intercourse.

Baio told ABC News’ Amy Robach that the “false allegations” are not only damaging to his reputation, but hurt his own underage daughter.

“My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school,” he said. “Her job is to be 10 years old, and that’s why this has got to stop.”

Because Eggert was a minor during the run of the hit CBS show, which debuted in 1984, Baio said he would never have been alone with her on the set, which was filled with teachers, parents, producers, cast, and crew.

“It was impossible because when a child is on a set, they’re either in school or they’re on the set with a teacher and their parents,” he said.

The actor said Eggert’s “story keeps changing.”

“She makes up new things and by the way, I am not the first person she’s done this to,” he continued.

When asked why two of his “Charles in Charge” castmates corroborated Eggert’s story about the alleged molestation, Baio said he didn’t know.

“I don’t know what they’re saying. I have no idea. I don’t know why they’re saying it. I don’t — there were so many people on that set,” he said. “Nobody said anything until — and by the way, Nicole and I were friends after our only sexual encounter, where she aggressively sought me out because she wanted me to be her first so that she would be good for her boyfriend, those are her words.”

Eggert said on Tuesday that she is exploring legal options, including possibly filing a police report.

“He started expressing his love for me and talking about marriage and the future,” Eggert said of when she was 14. She said the sexual abuse started before her 15th birthday when “we were at his house in his car in his garage, and he reached over and penetrated me with his finger.”