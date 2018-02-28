Scotland Yard Investigates Complaint Against Harvey Weinstein From 10th Alleged Victim (EXCLUSIVE)

Scotland Yard’s investigation into Harvey Weinstein has widened again, with a 10th person alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the disgraced Hollywood mogul. London’s Metropolitan Police have now logged 15 alleged assaults as part of the investigation, known as Operation Kaguyak.

The latest allegation is of a sexual assault that took place in central London during the 1990s. The official complaint, lodged earlier this month, is the first made against Weinstein in Britain in 2018, and has just come to light.

“Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command have received allegations of sexual assault from 10 victims under Operation Kaguyak,” the Met said Wednesday in a statement issued to Variety. “On 8 February an allegation was received that the man sexually assaulted a woman (Victim 10) in Westminster in the mid-1990s.”

It added: “There has been no arrest at this stage or interviews under caution.”

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, and no formal charges have been brought against the Hollywood producer.

The news of another U.K.-based allegation comes as the BBC and PBS prepare to broadcast an investigation into Weinstein’s activities, “Weinstein: The Inside Story in the U.K.,” as part of their respective current affairs strands, Panorama and Frontline.

Britain’s Channel 4 has already aired a special on Weinstein, in which Oscar-winning producer David Parfitt alleged that he was once physically assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, a claim denied by Weinstein through his representatives.

The Frontline program will be the first big post-scandal documentary on the producer to air in the U.S. The documentary will have first interviews with as-yet-unnamed former executives at Miramax and The Weinstein Company, and with New York Atty. Gen. Eric Schneiderman. The program airs on the BBC on Thursday and on PBS on Friday.