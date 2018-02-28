You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Scotland Yard Investigates Complaint Against Harvey Weinstein From 10th Alleged Victim (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harvey Weinstein
CREDIT: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Scotland Yard’s investigation into Harvey Weinstein has widened again, with a 10th person alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the disgraced Hollywood mogul. London’s Metropolitan Police have now logged 15 alleged assaults as part of the investigation, known as Operation Kaguyak.

The latest allegation is of a sexual assault that took place in central London during the 1990s. The official complaint, lodged earlier this month, is the first made against Weinstein in Britain in 2018, and has just come to light.

“Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command have received allegations of sexual assault from 10 victims under Operation Kaguyak,” the Met said Wednesday in a statement issued to Variety. “On 8 February an allegation was received that the man sexually assaulted a woman (Victim 10) in Westminster in the mid-1990s.”

It added: “There has been no arrest at this stage or interviews under caution.”

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, and no formal charges have been brought against the Hollywood producer.

The news of another U.K.-based allegation comes as the BBC and PBS prepare to broadcast an investigation into Weinstein’s activities, “Weinstein: The Inside Story in the U.K.,” as part of their respective current affairs strands, Panorama and Frontline.

Britain’s Channel 4 has already aired a special on Weinstein, in which Oscar-winning producer David Parfitt alleged that he was once physically assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, a claim denied by Weinstein through his representatives.

The Frontline program will be the first big post-scandal documentary on the producer to air in the U.S. The documentary will have first interviews with as-yet-unnamed former executives at Miramax and The Weinstein Company, and with New York Atty. Gen. Eric Schneiderman. The program airs on the BBC on Thursday and on PBS on Friday.

More TV

  • Dolphins Raiders NFL

    NFL Replaces Papa John's Sponsorship With Pizza Hut

    Scotland Yard’s investigation into Harvey Weinstein has widened again, with a 10th person alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the disgraced Hollywood mogul. London’s Metropolitan Police have now logged 15 alleged assaults as part of the investigation, known as Operation Kaguyak. The latest allegation is of a sexual assault that took place in central […]

  • Carolyn McCall

    ITV CEO Carolyn McCall Gets 'Strategic Refresh' Underway in ‘Challenging’ Environment

    Scotland Yard’s investigation into Harvey Weinstein has widened again, with a 10th person alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the disgraced Hollywood mogul. London’s Metropolitan Police have now logged 15 alleged assaults as part of the investigation, known as Operation Kaguyak. The latest allegation is of a sexual assault that took place in central […]

  • Ryan Seacrest89th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals,

    Ryan Seacrest's Accuser Challenges His Denial: 'He Is Not the Victim' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Scotland Yard’s investigation into Harvey Weinstein has widened again, with a 10th person alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the disgraced Hollywood mogul. London’s Metropolitan Police have now logged 15 alleged assaults as part of the investigation, known as Operation Kaguyak. The latest allegation is of a sexual assault that took place in central […]

  • Black Lightning -- "Three Sevens: The

    'Black Lightning' EP Talks 'Turning Point' Conflict for the Pierce Family

    Scotland Yard’s investigation into Harvey Weinstein has widened again, with a 10th person alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the disgraced Hollywood mogul. London’s Metropolitan Police have now logged 15 alleged assaults as part of the investigation, known as Operation Kaguyak. The latest allegation is of a sexual assault that took place in central […]

  • TV Review: 'Unsolved: The Murders of

    TV Review: 'Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.' on USA

    Scotland Yard’s investigation into Harvey Weinstein has widened again, with a 10th person alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the disgraced Hollywood mogul. London’s Metropolitan Police have now logged 15 alleged assaults as part of the investigation, known as Operation Kaguyak. The latest allegation is of a sexual assault that took place in central […]

  • Adam Scott Big Little Lies

    Adam Scott to Return for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

    Scotland Yard’s investigation into Harvey Weinstein has widened again, with a 10th person alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the disgraced Hollywood mogul. London’s Metropolitan Police have now logged 15 alleged assaults as part of the investigation, known as Operation Kaguyak. The latest allegation is of a sexual assault that took place in central […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad