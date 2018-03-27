NBC Fires Affiliate-Marketing Chief Following Misconduct Investigation (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC has fired longtime affiliate-marketing chief Scot Chastain following an internal investigation into alleged misconduct by the executive.

“A thorough internal review was conducted,” a spokesperson for the network’s corporate parent, NBCUniversal, told Variety. “Scot Chastain is no longer with the company.”

Chastain did not respond to a request for comment sent to his NBCUniversal email account. Details of Chastain’s alleged misconduct were not immediately known.

A veteran of the broadcast network, Chastain has overseen his division since 1999, leading all network marketing, sales and advertising materials for the network’s 240 affiliated and owned television stations. His group is responsible for promotion of NBC across all dayparts, on all local station on-air and digital platforms. Chastain contributed to new-business projects involving the network, stations, and their respective ownership groups. He served as Executive Producer of NBC’s key client presentations — including the annual upfront presentation to advertisers — as well as major affiliate business and marketing meetings.

Chastain exits the company as executive vice president, affiliate marketing and development. He joined NBC in 1995 as manager, affiliate advertising and promotion services. He was promoted to director in 1997 and to vice president in 1999. Prior to joining the network, he worked at NBC affiliates in New Orleans; Winston-Salem, N.C.; Bryan, Texas; and College Station, Texas.

Chastain also serves of chair of industry trade group PromaxBDA. He has been on the PromaxBDA board since 2005, serving as treasurer in 2007-2008 and vice chair from 2009-2013.