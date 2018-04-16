Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of April 16, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety's TV team combs through the week's schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, "Scandal" will air its series finale and "Westworld" returns for a second season.

“I Am Evidence,” HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.

This new documentary explores the rape kit backlog in the United States. It tells the story of four survivors whose rape kits went untested for years, following them as they navigate their way through the criminal justice system.

“The Looming Tower,” Hulu, Wednesday

The Hulu miniseries concludes its first season this week. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, the series traces the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda in the late 1990s and how the rivalry between the FBI and CIA during that time may have inadvertently set the path for the tragedy of 9/11.

“Scandal,” ABC, Thursday, 10 p.m.

The acclaimed Shondaland series will conclude after seven seasons. In the finale, with the existence of B613 exposed to the world, the Gladiators make the ultimate sacrifice in order to take down Cyrus and Jake.

“Westworld,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

Scattered throughout Season 2’s increasingly energetic arcs — which at times play as if a curious robot with pretty good taste was taking a random-access spin through genre history — are a number of good and great performances. Jeffrey Wright gives real pathos and poetry to the predicament of Bernard, whose memory has been fractured in ways that make his quest to survive difficult. In Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton, “Westworld” has two mesmerizing female leads who can find multiple levels and psychological resonance in every line and gesture.