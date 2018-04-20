You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Scandal’ Surges With Series Finale

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Scandal series finale
CREDIT: Eric McCandless/ABC

The series finale of “Scandal” on ABC was up significantly week-to-week in the Thursday overnight ratings but failed to top previous Season 7 highs.

Airing at 10 p.m., “Scandal” drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. That is up over 40% in the demo and approximately 29% in total viewers over last week. It was also higher in both measures than the season averages going into the finale. “Scandal” was also the top-rated show of the hour at 10 and narrowly edged out its timeslot competition in total viewers.

However, it did not beat the Season 7 demo high of 1.4, which was drawn by the season premiere back in October. The most-watched episode of this season was the Feb. 1 episode, which drew 5.6 million viewers. This was also the second lowest-rated and second least-watched season finale in series history, beating only the Season 6 finale, which drew a 1.2 and 5.2 million viewers last year.

Earlier on ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” (1.6, 6.9 million) and “Station 19” (1.1, 5.5 million) were steady.

More to come…

More TV

  • janelle monae Grammys Metoo

    Janelle Monae’s ‘Dirty Computer’ Film to Premiere on MTV and BET 

    The series finale of “Scandal” on ABC was up significantly week-to-week in the Thursday overnight ratings but failed to top previous Season 7 highs. Airing at 10 p.m., “Scandal” drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. That is up over 40% in the demo and approximately 29% in total viewers over […]

  • Andrea Riseborough Nancy

    Gabriel Byrne, Andrea Riseborough, Amazon Board Cocaine Drama ‘ZeroZeroZero’

    The series finale of “Scandal” on ABC was up significantly week-to-week in the Thursday overnight ratings but failed to top previous Season 7 highs. Airing at 10 p.m., “Scandal” drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. That is up over 40% in the demo and approximately 29% in total viewers over […]

  • Nordic Noir Gets Tropical Twist With

    Nordic Noir Gets Tropical Twist With Canary-Set ‘Crimeshare’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The series finale of “Scandal” on ABC was up significantly week-to-week in the Thursday overnight ratings but failed to top previous Season 7 highs. Airing at 10 p.m., “Scandal” drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. That is up over 40% in the demo and approximately 29% in total viewers over […]

  • Scandal series finale

    'Scandal' Series Finale Recap: The Gladiators Say Goodbye in 'Over a Cliff'

    The series finale of “Scandal” on ABC was up significantly week-to-week in the Thursday overnight ratings but failed to top previous Season 7 highs. Airing at 10 p.m., “Scandal” drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. That is up over 40% in the demo and approximately 29% in total viewers over […]

  • Bart Peters

    Former Audience Network Exec Bart Peters Launches Big Branch Productions

    The series finale of “Scandal” on ABC was up significantly week-to-week in the Thursday overnight ratings but failed to top previous Season 7 highs. Airing at 10 p.m., “Scandal” drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. That is up over 40% in the demo and approximately 29% in total viewers over […]

  • David Hogg

    TV News Roundup: Freeform, ABC News Team for 'Parkland: For Our Lives' Special

    The series finale of “Scandal” on ABC was up significantly week-to-week in the Thursday overnight ratings but failed to top previous Season 7 highs. Airing at 10 p.m., “Scandal” drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. That is up over 40% in the demo and approximately 29% in total viewers over […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad