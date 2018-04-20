TV Ratings: ‘Scandal’ Surges With Series Finale

The series finale of “Scandal” on ABC was up significantly week-to-week in the Thursday overnight ratings but failed to top previous Season 7 highs.

Airing at 10 p.m., “Scandal” drew a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. That is up over 40% in the demo and approximately 29% in total viewers over last week. It was also higher in both measures than the season averages going into the finale. “Scandal” was also the top-rated show of the hour at 10 and narrowly edged out its timeslot competition in total viewers.

However, it did not beat the Season 7 demo high of 1.4, which was drawn by the season premiere back in October. The most-watched episode of this season was the Feb. 1 episode, which drew 5.6 million viewers. This was also the second lowest-rated and second least-watched season finale in series history, beating only the Season 6 finale, which drew a 1.2 and 5.2 million viewers last year.

Earlier on ABC, “Grey’s Anatomy” (1.6, 6.9 million) and “Station 19” (1.1, 5.5 million) were steady.

More to come…