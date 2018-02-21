‘Scandal’ Star Joe Morton Joins CBS Drama Pilot ‘God Friended Me’

Joe Morton has joined the cast of the CBS drama pilot “God Friended Me,” Variety has learned.

The series follows an outspoken atheist named Miles (Brandon Michael Hall) whose life is turned upside down when he is “friended” by God on Facebook. Unwittingly, he becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.

Morton will appear in the series regular role of Reverend Arthur Finer. A thoughtful and intelligent man, Miles’ father has been the Reverend of Trinity Church for the past 25 years. Although he doesn’t agree with his son’s strong rejection of his faith, he wants him back in his life. He joins previously announced cast members Hall, Suraj Sharma, and Javicia Leslie.

Morton, a veteran actor with an on-screen career spanning nearly five decades, currently stars as Rowan Pope in the hit ABC-Shondaland drama “Scandal,” which is currently wrapping up its seventh and final season. He is also known for roles in films like “The Brother From Another Planet,” “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” and “Speed.” He also appeared in “Justice League” as Silas Stone and as Henry Deacon in the series “Eureka.”

The pilot hails from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV. Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt will write the script and executive produce with Marcos Siega set to direct and executive produce. Sarah Schechter, head of Berlanti Productions, will executive produce along with Greg Berlanti.