TV Ratings: ‘Scandal’-‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Crossover Provides Solid Lift for ABC

The highly-anticipated crossover of “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder” drove noticeable ratings increases for both ABC shows Thursday night.

Returning from a three week hiatus due to the Olympics, “Scandal” rose by double digits in both measures to a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers at 9 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder” followed at 10 with a 1.1 rating and 4.2 million viewers, tying its season high in the demo and setting a new season high in total viewers.

Prior to the crossover, a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” that introduced characters from the firefighter spinoff “Station 19” was even at 8 with a 2.0 and 7.5 million viewers.

On CBS, “The Big Bang Theory” (2.5, 13.6 million) and “Young Sheldon” (2.1, 12.4 million) were down slightly but were still the top-rated and most-watched shows of the night. “Mom” (1.5, 9 million) was even, while “Life in Pieces” (1.1. 6.5 million) and “SWAT” (0.9, 5.3 million) were down.

For NBC, “Superstore” (1.0, 3.5 million) was even. “AP Bio” (0.8, 2.7 million) was down from the episode that aired Sunday immediately after the Olympics, but was approximately even with the preview that aired on Feb. 1. A second episode of “AP Bio” at 9:30 drew a 0.7 and 2.8 million. “Will & Grace” (1.1, 4.1 million) was even, as was “Chicago Fire” (1.1, 5.6 million).

On Fox, “Gotham” (0.8, 2.6 million) was even. The premiere of “Showtime at the Apollo” as a weekly series drew a 0.6 and 2.5 million viewers.

For The CW, “Supernatural” (0.6, 1.6 million) and “Arrow” (0.4, 1.2 million) were even.

ABC and CBS tied for first in the demo for the night with a 1.5. CBS was first in viewers with 8.7 million. ABC was second with 5.6 million. NBC was third in the demo with a 1.0 and 4.1 million viewers. Fox was fourth with a 0.7 and 2.5 million. The CW drew a 0.5 and 1.4 million.