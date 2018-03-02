You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Scandal’-‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Crossover Provides Solid Lift for ABC

SCANDAL - "Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself" - In the midst of moving on from the White House, Olivia gets an unexpected visitor in criminal defense attorney Annalise Keating, who seeks her help in fast-tracking a judicial reform class action to the United States Supreme Court. However, after Olivia's recent fall from political grace, it's going to be more challenging than ever to get the support they need, on a special, TGIT Crossover Event episode of "Scandal," airing THURSDAY, MARCH 1 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Mitch Haaseth)KERRY WASHINGTON, VIOLA DAVIS
CREDIT: ABC

The highly-anticipated crossover of “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder” drove noticeable ratings increases for both ABC shows Thursday night.

Returning from a three week hiatus due to the Olympics, “Scandal” rose by double digits in both measures to a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers at 9 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder” followed at 10 with a 1.1 rating and 4.2 million viewers, tying its season high in the demo and setting a new season high in total viewers.

Prior to the crossover, a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” that introduced characters from the firefighter spinoff “Station 19” was even at 8 with a 2.0 and 7.5 million viewers.

On CBS, “The Big Bang Theory” (2.5, 13.6 million) and “Young Sheldon” (2.1, 12.4 million) were down slightly but were still the top-rated and most-watched shows of the night. “Mom” (1.5, 9 million) was even, while “Life in Pieces” (1.1. 6.5 million) and “SWAT” (0.9, 5.3 million) were down.

For NBC, “Superstore” (1.0, 3.5 million) was even. “AP Bio” (0.8, 2.7 million) was down from the episode that aired Sunday immediately after the Olympics, but was approximately even with the preview that aired on Feb. 1. A second episode of “AP Bio” at 9:30 drew a 0.7 and 2.8 million. “Will & Grace” (1.1, 4.1 million) was even, as was “Chicago Fire” (1.1, 5.6 million).

On Fox, “Gotham” (0.8, 2.6 million) was even. The premiere of “Showtime at the Apollo” as a weekly series drew a 0.6 and 2.5 million viewers.

For The CW, “Supernatural” (0.6, 1.6 million) and “Arrow” (0.4, 1.2 million) were even.

ABC and CBS tied for first in the demo for the night with a 1.5. CBS was first in viewers with 8.7 million. ABC was second with 5.6 million. NBC was third in the demo with a 1.0 and 4.1 million viewers. Fox was fourth with a 0.7 and 2.5 million. The CW drew a 0.5 and 1.4 million.

