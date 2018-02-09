ABC Sets ‘Scandal’ and ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Crossover Date (Watch)

“Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder” will air its special crossover episode on a night dedicated to TGIT crossovers, ABC announced Thursday.

Following the “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” crossover airing on Mar. 1 at 8 p.m. will be the special episodes of “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder” at 9 and 10 p.m., respectively.

The “Scandal” episode entitled “Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself” will see Olivia (Kerry Washington), in the midst of moving on from the White House and getting an unexpected visitor — criminal defense attorney Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), who seeks her help in fast-tracking a judicial reform class action to the United States Supreme Court. However, after Olivia’s recent fall from political grace, it’s going to be more challenging than ever to get the support they need.

“How To Get Away With Murder” star Aja Naomi King will also guest star in “Allow Me To Reintroduce Myself,” which was written by Raamla Mohamed and directed by Tony Goldwyn.

The events of Annalise’s class-action case hang in the balance after “Scandal,” which leads into “How To Get Away With Murder’s” “Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.” In that episode, a meeting with Olivia proves to be crucial in getting the opportunity to argue Annalise’s case in the nation’s highest court. Meanwhile, Bonnie (Liza Weil) discovers concerning information pertaining to Simon (Behzad Dabu) that threatens to expose what really happened during night he was shot.

“Scandal” stars Washington and Cornelius Smith Jr. guest star in “Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” which was written by Morenike Balogun and Sarah L. Thompson, and was directed by Zetna Fuentes.

Watch the trailers for the “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder” crossover below: