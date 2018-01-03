You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'How to Get Away With Murder,' 'Scandal' Crossover in the Works

HTGAWM Scandal
CREDIT: ABC

A crossover between “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder” is in the works at ABC.

Series stars Kerry Washington and Viola Davis teased the crossover in a series of playful social media posts on Wednesday morning. Washington put out a photo of herself on the “How to Get Away With Murder” set with the caption, “Hey Ms @violadavis check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you?”

Davis followed up shortly thereafter with a photo of herself on the “Scandal” set with a caption that read, “Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?!” “How to Get Away With Murder” creator Pete Nowalk further fueled the frenzy when he tweeted a script page that sets up the meeting between Washington and Davis’ characters. See the photos below.

ABC declined to comment.

This would mark the first crossover between the shows, which are both executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Rhimes is also the showrunner on “Scandal,” which she created.

“Scandal” is currently in its seventh and final season, while “How to Get Away with Murder” is in its fourth. Both shows will make their midseason returns on Jan. 18, along with fellow Shondaland show “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Deadline first reported news of the crossover.

Hey Ms @violadavis ❤️ check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you?

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?!

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

  Hoda Kotb

    Why Hoda Kotb Isn't Making Matt Lauer's Salary (at Least Not Yet)

  Dan Harmon Sexual Harassment

    Dan Harmon Acknowledges Misconduct Toward 'Community' Writer

  Star Trek Deep Space Nine Reunion

    'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' at 25: Through the Wormhole With the Cast and Creators

  THE FOSTERS - FreeformsÕs "The Fosters"

    'The Fosters' to End Summer of 2018 With Spinoff Ordered by Freeform

  Olivia Munn Jumanji

    Olivia Munn to Host 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

  Octavia Spencer

    Apple Developing 'Are You Sleeping' Starring Octavia Spencer

