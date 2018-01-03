‘How to Get Away With Murder,’ ‘Scandal’ Crossover in the Works

A crossover between “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder” is in the works at ABC.

Series stars Kerry Washington and Viola Davis teased the crossover in a series of playful social media posts on Wednesday morning. Washington put out a photo of herself on the “How to Get Away With Murder” set with the caption, “Hey Ms @violadavis check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you?”

Davis followed up shortly thereafter with a photo of herself on the “Scandal” set with a caption that read, “Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?!” “How to Get Away With Murder” creator Pete Nowalk further fueled the frenzy when he tweeted a script page that sets up the meeting between Washington and Davis’ characters. See the photos below.

ABC declined to comment.

This would mark the first crossover between the shows, which are both executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Rhimes is also the showrunner on “Scandal,” which she created.

“Scandal” is currently in its seventh and final season, while “How to Get Away with Murder” is in its fourth. Both shows will make their midseason returns on Jan. 18, along with fellow Shondaland show “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Deadline first reported news of the crossover.