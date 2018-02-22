You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Scandal’ Star Bellamy Young Lands Lead Role in ABC Drama Pilot ‘False Profits’

Bellamy Young
“Scandal” star Bellamy Young is staying in the ABC family.

The actress, who plays Mellie Grant on the Shondaland series, has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming ABC drama pilot “False Profits.” The project, described as a comedic soap in the vein of “Desperate Housewives,” follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business.

Young will play Laura, a single mom with two kids who tries to make the best of a bad situation. Tired of being ten steps behind, Laura signs up for a multi-level marketing scheme for selling cosmetics.

Young has been with “Scandal” since the very beginning, with the show wrapping up its seventh and final season this spring. She will also appear in the upcoming Disney film “A Wrinkle in Time.” She has also appeared on shows like “Scrubs,” “Criminal Minds,” and “Dirty Sexy Money.” She has appeared in films such as “We Were Soldiers” and “Mission: Impossible III.”

She is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Kayla Alpert will serve as writer and executive producer on “False Profits.” Jason Reed and Sabrina Wind will also executive via Jason T. Reed Productions, with Paul McGuigan directing. ABC Studios will produce.

