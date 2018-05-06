‘Saturday Night Live’: Stormy Daniels Takes Donald Trump’s Call (Watch)

“Saturday Night Live” returned on May 5 after a multi-week hiatus to kick off its final three episodes of the season. And it wasted no time going in on the political headlines of late with a cold open that featured some very special guests, including Ben Stiller, Martin Short, Jimmy Fallon, Scarlett Johansson and Stormy Daniels.

The sketch started with Stiller returning as Michael Cohen to call Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump to fret about being found out because of their collusion and obstruction of justice.

“How are you holding up in prison?” Baldwin’s Trump asked. When Stiller’s Cohen said he wasn’t in prison, Baldwin’s Trump responded “Oh well, give it a couple of weeks.”

After Stiller’s Cohen expressed concern over how to fix things, Baldwin’s Trump suggested getting Rudy Giuliani on the phone because “he has one of the sharpest minds since ‘My Cousin Vinny.'”

Martin Short joined the sketch as Dr. Harold Bornstein, who claimed “someone broke into my office and stole my files.”

“I guess you could say I was raped!” he yelled into the phone before noting that if Stiller’s Cohen needed anything, like drugs (“I can get you all the drugs,” he said), he would just be “sitting in my office where I live now.”

Eventually Stiller’s Cohen did get Giuliani on the phone — played by Kate McKinnon. Sitting on set at Fox News, McKinnon’s Giuliani picked up anyway. Stiller’s Cohen conferenced in Baldwin’s Trump, and asked if everyone was on the line. “Yes,” was the resounding response, including from two FBI agents (Chris Redd and Alex Moffat) who were tapping the call.

But just as soon as they were about to start, Baldwin’s Trump had to take a call from “work.” It turned out to be Aidy Bryant’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders who wanted to know if he had lied to her about Stormy Daniels.

“Yes, yes I did,” he said, to which she responded that at least they were on the same page.

Then Cecily Strong as Melania Trump gave Stiller’s Cohen a call with a “completely hypothetical question” about whether or not her “friend” would have to testify if her husband was accused of a crime. He told her no.

“But could she?” she asked.

“I guess so,” he responded.

“Oh my friend will be so happy. Thank you, Michael!” she said.

Leslie Jones as Omarosa Manigault Newman called to say she was still pissed off at Trump; Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence dialed in looking for a “party line with no questions asked;” and Scarlett Johansson and Jimmy Fallon joined in as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to address Giuliani’s claims Jared as “disposable.”

Eventually Stiller’s Cohen got back on the line with Baldwin’s Trump, who noted he didn’t like to be kept waiting and was “supposed to be meeting with my new chief strategist Kanye West.” Baldwin’s Trump asked Stiller’s Cohen to get Stormy Daniels on the phone — which led to the reveal of the real Daniels.

“What do you need for this to all go away?” he asked.

“A resignation,” she responded.

“Yeah right. Being president is like doing porn — once you do it, it’s hard to do anything else,” he said.

But not one to back down, Daniels told Baldwin’s Trump that a storm was a-coming before leading into the infamous “Live from New York…” opening with Baldwin.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.