‘Saturday Night Live’ Turns ‘This Is Us’ Into Political Drama Starring Sterling K Brown as Ben Carson (Watch)

With “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown hosting the Mar. 10 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the long-running sketch comedy series got a chance to parody its fellow NBC series.

In a commercial for a new NBC drama called “This Is U.S.,” which “SNL” said critics were calling “like ‘This Is Us’ but without the parts that feel good,” Brown played Ben Carson, Leslie Jones was his wife, Pete Davidson was Jared Kushner, Aidy Bryant was Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kate McKinnon was Kellyanne Conway.

True to “This Is Us” form, this political version also had tributes to those who were lost — namely those who were ousted from the White House. Bryant as Sanders cried on a couch next to urns with labels including Sean Spicer’s name as well as Hope Hicks’ name.

“Of course, there’s hella crying,” the narrator said of the series.

In his monologue, Brown also mentioned how “This Is Us” is the saddest show on television — next to the news — and teared up quite a few times as he talked about his work with co-stars like Mandy Moore, as well as when thinking of how far Leslie Jones has come.

Watch a clip from “This Is U.S.” below:

Watch a clip from Brown’s monologue below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.