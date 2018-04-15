‘Saturday Night Live’ Books Donald Glover as Host and Musical Guest

Donald Glover will appear as both host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” May 5. This marks the first time Glover will appear on the show in either capacity.

“SNL” made the announcement about Glover with a title card during the April 14 episode that saw John Mulaney as host.

Glover, who created and stars in FX comedy “Atlanta,” is also a rapper by the name of Childish Gambino. He previously worked for NBC when he wrote on Tina Fey’s sketch-show set comedy “30 Rock” and starred on Dan Harmon’s collegiate-set comedy “Community.” Glover will also soon appear as Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and as Simba in a new imagining of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Childish Gambino’s most recent album was 2016’s “Awaken, My Love!”, which earned Grammy nominations in the categories of album of the year and urban contemporary album, and just last month he announced a tour, which would be kicking off in Atlanta in Sept.

Glover joins a short list of rare performers who pull double duty on the NBC late night sketch comedy series. The list, made up of primarily pop stars, includes Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Drake, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande.