‘Saturday Night Live’ Creates a Sexual Misconduct Award Show (Watch)

“Saturday Night Live” used its Oscar weekend episode to further its commentary on the recent wave of sexual harassment and other misconduct allegations sweeping Hollywood.

In a sketch that saw Beck Bennett, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd and Luke Null as red carpet hosts for The Grabbies, a new award show to celebrate this year’s worst behavior.

“I’m so excited, and as a man, I’m nervous,” Bennett said.

“SNL” players including Alex Moffat, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson and even Aidy Bryant portrayed fictional performers up for awards like “Handsiest Actor,” “Most Open Robe” and the “Cecil B. Molestin Lifetime Achievement Award.” Bryant, it should be noted, portrayed the first woman to be accused of misconduct. Her crime? “I bit off an intern’s penis,” she said.

In giving a sneak peek at his acceptance speech, Davidson said, “Well, first I’d like to thank guns for pivoting the national conversation away from harassment, and I’d also like to thank my uncle for teaching me ‘boys will be boys.'”

Later in the sketch, Bennett was replaced with Redd, after “allegations we always suspected” about his character proved to be true. And then Redd was replaced with Null for similar reasons.

Episode host Charles Barkley played a man up for the award for best non-apology. Strong pointed out that when women first started speaking up in Hollywood, he was supportive.

“And then when a woman accused you of misconduct, what did you do?” she asked.

“I called her a lying troll [and] had my lawyer post her home address,” he replied.

Watch a clip of “The Grabbies” red carpet sketch below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.