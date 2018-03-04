‘Saturday Night Live’ Addresses Gun Control After Parkland (Watch)

After getting into a Twitter war with Donald Trump earlier in the week, Alec Baldwin was back on “Saturday Night Live,” portraying the 45th president in the March 3rd episode.

In the cold open sketch that started as an episode of “Anderson Cooper 360” (with Alex Moffat as Anderson Cooper), Baldwin appeared as Trump alongside Beck Bennett as Mike Pence and Cecily Strong as Dianne Feinstein with a pop-in from Kate McKinnon as Jeff Sessions in a bipartisan meeting where they discussed gun control after the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Baldwin’s Trump had notecards, too, and he remembered to start by saying “I hear you and I care” before diving more fully into the idea that “something has to change” regarding gun control. His answer was to start by acknowledging that there is a correlation between mental health and such violence.

“We have to take a hard look at mental health — which I have so much of. I have so much mentals,” Baldwin’s Trump said.

He then continued on, toying with the idea of getting rid of everyone’s guns. “No one is allowed to have a gun, not even the whites,” he said. Bennett’s Pence wasn’t happy about this, but Strong’s Feinstein was.

Related 'Saturday Night Live' Creates a Sexual Misconduct Award Show (Watch) Trump Blasts Alec Baldwin on 'SNL': 'Bring Back Darrell Hammond'

“She hasn’t been this excited since women were allowed to get jobs,” Baldwin’s Trump said about Feinstein.

However, following the actual statements the president has made on the issue lately, Baldwin’s Trump quickly changed his mind, too. “The NRA gave me 30 million good reasons not to change a thing, so cha-ching, it’s over,” he said.

However, when it came to Parkland, Baldwin’s Trump acknowledged the need for the youth of America to feel safe in their schools.

“I can only run into so many schools. If I could I’d run into all of them, even without a weapon. I’d burst through the doors, I’d be running so fast — I’m actually a very fast runner — the guy with the gun wouldn’t even know what hit him,” he said. “If I have to make America’s schools safe all by myself, I will — just like I’m running the White House by myself.”

Baldwin’s Trump also pointed out that America needs to heal and is currently “one of the best” but “could do better,” noting he said he was going to run the country like a business and comparing his ruling to that of a “waffle house at 2 a.m.” where employees just walk out during their shifts.

“Wakanda is laughing at us,” he said of America’s inferiority to the fictional country in “Black Panther.” “They’ve got flying cars in Wakanda!”

Watch a clip from the Mar. 3 “Saturday Night Live” cold open below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.