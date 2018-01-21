‘Saturday Night Live’ Takes on Trump’s Physical Exam, Wonders if Anything Matters Anymore (Watch)

“Saturday Night Live” opened its Jan. 20 episode by taking jabs at Donald Trump’s doctor, Ronny Jackson, and the physical exam the Trump underwent that said he was 239 pounds.

Opening the show was Aidy Bryant as Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who acknowledged that today was the anniversary of the Women’s March but said there were “a million women out there to celebrate the president’s first kick-a– year in office. We did it, girls!”

After mentioning Trump’s plan for the border wall that includes “some parts see-through, some parts fence, and some parts just empty space that operate on the honor system,” Bryant’s Sanders went on to ask the press assembled for the conference in the cold open sketch to get #SchumerShutdown trending and then introduced Beck Bennett’s Ronny Jackson.

Bennett’s Jackson reiterated the stats from Trump’s real life physical exam but added he has a “44-inch coke bottle waist, legs seem to go on forever, size 12 shoes so you can fill in the blanks there.”

“The president has a rockin’ bod with enough cushion for the pushin’ and if I could I would,” Bennett’s Jackson said. “He’s healthy enough to be president for another 10 to 20 years easy.”

Related Jessica Chastain Hosts 'Saturday Night Live' With Important Message for Women on the Eve of the 2nd Annual Women's March Jessica Chastain, Octavia Spencer to Reunite for Holiday Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

Kate McKinnon played a reporter who stood up to ask “How broke that brain?” to which Bennett’s Jackson said they did do a cognitive exam and the president “passed it with flying colors, no hints.”

Overall, the results were that when it came to ” the physical exam, the mental exam — the Tide pod challenge, [Trump] crushed it.”

Later in the episode host Jessica Chastain played the host of a show about Trump’s recent behavior called “Does It Even Matter Anymore?” in which contestants had to decide if things like sleeping with a porn star or firing Robert Mueller, the very man who is investigating him would matter.

On that latter point, when Cecily Strong buzzed in to say it would matter, she got the “wrong” noise.

“You were right that it would cross a line, but you were wrong to thing that it would matter in the least. Republicans would just shrug and just mumble something about Hillary’s emails,” Chastain said.

As the sketch went on, Chastain got visibly more upset with the pattern. “You’d think Trump supporters would get mad but then Trump blurts out, ‘Chuck Schumer did it,’ and everyone believes him,” she said. “It doesn’t even matter any more. Fake news, fake news!”

The final round asked the contestants to write down anything they thought would matter and lead to actual consequences, while Chastain as the host chugged wine. The guesses? Trump punches Pope, cancels Olympics because flags are “gay,” and sex tape with Don Jr.

“Nothing truly matters. None of it truly matters,” Chastain said, which caused Strong, Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson to break character and speak directly to Chastain to try to calm her down.

“There’s another election in 2018, and Democrats have a real chance at taking back — oh my God it really doesn’t matter,” Strong said.

Watch a clip of the cold open below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.