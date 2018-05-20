‘Saturday Night Live’: Alec Baldwin Returns For Season Finale ‘Sopranos’ Parody (Watch)

Alec Baldwin was back on “Saturday Night Live” May 19 for the NBC comedy’s 43rd season finale in a cold open sketch that had him meeting his friends and foes — including Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani, Ben Stiller’s Michael Cohen and Robert De Niro’s Robert Mueller — in a diner. It was a chance for the show to take on last jab at the political players in Donald Trump’s White House, and the show wasted no time hopping from person to person and topic to topic.

Reminiscent of the final season of “The Sopranos,” Baldwin was joined in the booth by his closest confidantes, set to a score of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” playing from an old-fashion jukebox. The end of the sketch even faded to black after an ominous warning from De Niro’s Mueller.

Baldwin, as Donald Trump, asked McKinnon’s Giuliani if he was went on “Fox & Friends” recently.

“Like 20 times, yeah. Don’t worry, I told them you were openly colluding with Russia, but then I ended with, ‘So what!?'” McKinnon’s Giulini said. “I even confessed to some crimes you didn’t do and then I said, ‘What are you going to do? Arrest the president? I dare ya!'”

After Baldwin’s Trump told McKinnon’s Giuliani that he appreciated everything he’s done for him, McKinnon deftly replied, “You’re the best and last client I’ll ever have.”

Stiller’s Cohen said he was “mostly just preparing to go to jail and stuff.”

“I’ve heard jail’s fun,” Baldwin’s Trump replied. “It’s just like camp. Plus, there’s a free gym. Dude, you’re going to get so jacked.”

McKinnon’s Giuliani added that he “they even have programs where you can get a real law degree.”

But Baldwin’s Trump said he didn’t plan to visit Stiller’s Cohen, as he had “golf.”

The group also discussed legal loopholes, including faking Trump’s own death, while De Niro’s Mueller sat at a table just off to the side of their own and then getting up to walk behind Baldwin’s Trump and shoot him the universal sign for “I see you.”

Mikey Day as Don Jr. and Alex Moffatt as Eric also joined the sketch.

“I couldn’t think of three people I’d rather be with here tonight. My best son and two of my last 15 lawyers,” Baldwin’s Trump said.

“To a great first year of the Russian investigation,” Stiller’s Cohen raised a toast.

“And many more!” McKinnon’s Giuliani replied.

Watch a clip from the “Saturday Night Live” season 43 finale cold open below: